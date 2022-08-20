Full Dragon Ball creativity now available in Fortnite

The Dragon Ball Adventure Island in Fortnite is now available with several surprises. And it will be better not to make her wait too long, otherwise the vitamins will run out.

As expected (and they comment on Game Informer) the dragon ball adventure creative island It is done available and active in the battle royale of Epic Games.

And from now on you can enter it directly to enjoy everything it offers us more than a week after confirming that Dragon Ball and Fortnite are finally united.

VIDEO Fortnite x Dragon Ball Gameplay Trailer

Once you are inside, you will be able to enjoy iconic Dragon Ball locations. For example, him kami’s palacethe Goku’s house and even the Room of the Soul and Time

In addition, all the players who want will be able to face each other in the PvP combat arena call “Tenkaichi Budokai“.

“We are thrilled to partner with Epic Games and bring this first integration of the Toei Animation franchise to Fortnite.Lisa Yamatoya said in a press release.

Yamatoya is the director of global marketing for Toei Animation Inc.which is also excited to see both worlds in a single universe.

“Throughout the last 36 years, the Dragon Ball franchise has built perhaps the largest global fan base of any anime.

And this multi-generational audience makes Dragon Ball ideal for a collaboration with Fortnite and its global community of gamers. We’re excited to see the response to Dragon Ball’s arrival in Fortnite.“, she kept saying.

Shortly after this crossover was officially confirmed, some more details of the collaboration were given, such as that it was one with Dragon Ball Super.

Also, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball event has these trailers, special missions, items like Kamehameha, Goku skins, Vegeta… that’s all you need to know.

Since Epic Games point out that -in case we missed it- there is already Dragon Ball creative islands available in the game so that they can be visited without problems.

There are some Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival islands and until September 17 you can get on a cruise and watch selected episodes of Dragon Ball Super on them; as detailed in this guide on it.

Both these islands and the dragon ball adventure new island have been created by Vysena Studios. On the other hand, Fortnite Anime Legends can now be reserved at GAME, get all this extra content and an exclusive gift poster.

