Fortnite x Lord of the Rings? A new rumor points towards it and it will give me something as it is true

There is a moment in the life of every person in which they have to stand up to what torments them and, in my personal case, it is a specific question: Why is Fortnite not encouraged to make more collaborations with the series and movies of my childhood and adolescence just like It has happened with Dragon Ball? Well, look how coincidences and the universe are, because that is what the information that I bring you here has to do with.

The thing is that a new leak has come to light that accompanied another rumor about a possible crossover with DOOM that looks pretty good. Next, I leave you with all the details so that you can understand what exactly I am talking about.

A few hours ago, the leaker known as MidaRado launched on his Twitter account a publication with the name of three acclaimed franchises

The first is DOOM and it would make a lot of sense considering that QuakeCon 2022 is currently taking place.

✅ The second is Family Guy, of which rumors already arose a long time ago ❓

❓ Be careful, because the third would be the most incredible of all: The Lord of the rings ❗️

❗️ The good thing is that MidaRado He is one of those leakers whose leaks almost always end up being fulfilled

On the other hand, the downside of this is that we don’t have any more information, but I’ll tell you something: it would make a lot of sense for the collaboration between Fortnite and The Lord of the Rings will be produced by the series that Amazon will launch within very little inspired by Middle Earth. I will keep you informed of any news that arises in this regard.