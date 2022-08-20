Fortnite x Dragon Ball and Laguna Fortuna and the pirate cannons return

With the 21.40 update, increase your power in Fortnite Battle Royale with Fortnite x Dragon Ball, enjoy the return of Laguna Fortuna and pirate cannons and the renewal of Tilted Towers! Read on for more details:

Fortnite x Dragon Ball: your power has been unleashed!

Goku’s power reaches Fortnite x Dragon Ball with update 21.40! Check out our Fortnite x Dragon Ball blog post to find out what’s new with this collaboration, including:

missions of Unleashed Power! to increase your power level . Raise your power level to unlock rewards like the Dragon Radar backpack accessory, emotes, sprays and battle pass levels !

The duel boards they will allow you to duel with another player to see who is the strongest on the island!

objects like the Kamehameha and the Flying Cloud (Kintoun) they will fall from the sky thanks to the shipments made by the Capsule Corporation.

The Dragon Ball Super Chapter Festival in Discover will allow you to board a cruise ship and relax by watching selected episodes of Dragon Ball Super.

Live an adventure collecting the Dragon Balls in the dragon ball adventure island .

Unleash your power on the tournament of power , which will be held on August 18. Compete in this Battle Royale Duos tournament for a chance to win the emote! Vegeta angry the Goku kanji banner icon and the beerus eating graffiti !

Goku, Vegeta, bulma Y Beerus in the item shop.

And finally: get a jump start on Laguna Fortuna!

The Reality Tree has transformed The Daily Bugle into Fortune Lagoon! Keep enjoying the summer at this classic point of interest, but now with a twist.

The return of Laguna Fortuna also implies the return of the pirate cannons, so gather your crew or dare to use them alone. When you’re all at your posts (you and a friend), one player can drive this daredevil vehicle while the other takes aim with the cannon. The player in the cannon will be able to control the direction and propel themselves at any time. Take aim and rocket to places where you see chests or use it to escape from an ambush.

And what if you are lonely sea dogs? If you drive the pirate cannon solo, you will be able to launch infinite cannonballs (with a cooldown between shots). In addition, you will be able to enter the barrel to propel yourself to a long distance (sorry for the joke).

Remodeling of Tilted Floors: results of El Bloque 2.0

Thanks to all of you who helped rebuild Tilted Towers during Calm Summer! Now that the three voting periods are over, the destroyed sites have been occupied by the following construction projects:

“The restaurant”: Ben’s Restaurant from The Block 2.0 designed by Benmac

“The apartments”: Building Template for The Block 2.0 designed by Charlee-Brown

“The stores”: Block 2.0: the “M” shaped buildingdesigned by 0ricent

Congratulations to the three winners of the El Bloque 2.0 vote and many thanks to all of you who submitted proposals to rebuild Pisos Picados!

90 FPS compatible with Android devices

Now some Android devices will be able to play Fortnite at 90 FPS. If your device is compatible, you will find this option available in the Video tab of the settings (the one that opens by default when you open them). If you don’t see this option available on your device, it means your device doesn’t meet the minimum requirements.

Please note that enabling this option will drain your battery sooner and may cause your device to overheat. In such a case, FPS will be reduced.

Players who previously accessed this option will see it become available on their device again.

Competitive Fortnite Notices

Kamehameha and Flying Cloud (Kintoun) items are not included in competitive queues, with the exception of Tournament of Power.

Pirate cannons are not included in competitive queues.

Important bug fixes