How far will Epic Games go in their event collaboration in Fortnite? Far beyond Middle-earth, apparently, as several hints relating to a crossover between BR and The Lord of the Rings have recently been given to the game.

Fortnite: Several clues point to a collaboration between The Lord of the Rings and Battle Royale

With the recent partnership between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, we already thought we had seen it all and nothing could surprise us. But that’s not counting the ease with which Epic Games mounts increasingly sensational crossovers. Run away fools, because Fortnite would be about to collaborate with The Lord of the Rings, causing another meme or wet dream of some to become a reality. Enough to entertain millions of gamers while making the hearts of ardent admirers of Tolkien’s work flutter. ready to see Gandalf dance the Macarena after killing Goku and Rick Sanchez?

Helm’s Deep is seen on the Island

According to several fairly reliable dataminers who know very well how the game works, The Lord of the rings is already on the island of Fortnite. But Easter Egg is this time very discreet, since it is a miniature sand castle, located at the edge of the water. Its peculiarity? This is a replica of Helm’s Deep, which can be seen in the second film of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Some observers believe that this easter egg could only be a tribute from the developers, without bringing a more extensive collaboration between the two universes.

Epic is currently teasing a The Lord of the Rings collaboration on the Island! The Rock Kid is building this on the beach right now, and there are A LOT of similarities between this sand castle and a LotR castle! (thanks to @koooooomar & @FN_Assist for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/CThplKwCrh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 19, 2022

Three possible collaborations on the way

Also according to data miners, there are three potential partnerships (The Lord of the Rings, Doom and Family Guy) are currently in the works for the Epic Games game, and one of them should hit the servers next week. However, ShiinaBR rightly points out that there is already an active association between Fall Guys and Doom. The cross between Fortnite and Doom therefore seems “favorite” on the waiting list, since the game of the summer is also owned by Epic Games.

RUMOR: One(!) of these collabs will be added to the game next week, according to @MidaRado: -Doom

-Family Guy

– The Lord of the Rings I don’t know which collab it’s gonna be, but keep in mind that there’s currently a Fall Guys X Doom collab, and the game is now free on Epic. pic.twitter.com/lZzYNzWSqQ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 19, 2022