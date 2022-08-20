Fortnite: Dragon Ball tournament starts with TheGrefg, El Rubius and more streamers

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

This week the Tournament of strength of dragon ball in Fortnite, so players were already able to show off their skills and earn attractive collaboration rewards. Epic Games has just announced another special tournament, but this time aimed at popular streamers.

We refer to dragon ball: The Battle of 16, where content creators with millions of followers will go head-to-head in various themed challenges. As the name implies, 16 streamers will participate, including stars like TheGrefg and El Rubius.

Find out: Content of The Lord of the rings would come to Fortniteaccording to new track

Related video: Fortnite: how did it become the paradise for crossovers?

The Dragon Ball tournament with streamers is today and it’s already started

If you like the idea of ​​watching a tournament of dragon ball With popular streamers, you should know that the competition is already on. In fact, it started a few minutes ago, so you can now enjoy it on the channel of your favorite content creator.

You can watch it on the Twitch channels of TheGref, El Rubius, Hiperop, Agustín51, Ampeterby7, Vicens, Steyb, Sujagg, Gladoop, Dheylo, EmpershaoEsp, Viorai, MrKeroro10, Jennifer123x, Recuerd0p and Polloman, who will be the tournament participants.

All of them will face each other in 3 different challenges where the use of the Kamehameha will be important. In addition, there will be another additional competition that will challenge them to do parkour in a time trial in an iconic location of the Japanese franchise.

This is the list of all the content creators participating in The Battle of the 16, this afternoon at 18:30ESP / 11:30MX / 13:30ARG Who are you going to cheer for? pic.twitter.com/lk7u3rB6JL — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) August 20, 2022

LIVE! I don’t think Heretics are champions of Spain today, right?

I don’t think I’ll win a Fortnite Tournament vs Rubius, Keroro and the Squad, right? Let’s see what happens 🔴 https://t.co/hWQuFo0UxU pic.twitter.com/4XiLrgXc7e — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) August 20, 2022

Get V-Bucks for Fortnite:

In case you missed it: Fortnite would receive content from DOOM very soon, according to leakers

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

Related Video: Video Games (As We Know Them) Are Going To Die