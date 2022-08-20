Fortnite Developer Backs Blockchain Racing Game From Animoca Subsidiary

Australian indie game developer Grease Monkey Games, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has received financial support from video game giant Epic Games to develop a new blockchain-based motor racing game, Torque Drift 2..

After receiving a MegaGrant from Epic from the developers of Fortnite, the funding will be used to develop the racing title, which is based on drifting. The Unreal Engine is a 3D computer graphics game engine developed by Epic Games.which has been used in many industries after it was first shown in the 1998 game Unreal.

According to an announcement Thursday by Animoca Brands, Epic’s MegaGrant, which ranges from $5,000 to $500,000, will be used to develop a realistic gaming experience that rivals other triple-A games that also use the Unreal engine.

Considering that Grease Monkey Games is developing a “play-to-earn” (P2E) game, the Epic Games grant represents a sizeable show of support from the traditional gaming industry, something that has often been at odds with blockchain gaming.

Torque Drift 2 is a drift car game with a tuning garage available to players starting in Q3 2022 with a full release date set for 2024. The game will use Non-Fungible Token (NFT) parts, cars, decals, and items that players can use to build their car and profile..

Players will also be able to create their own car paint and tuning NFTs, which they can share and sell on the Torque Drift 2 marketplace..

Grease Monkey Games is a traditional game developer that has been publishing original IP games since 2014 with over 45 million downloads globally.. They were acquired by Animoca Brands in February 2022 and Animoca will support them in their transition to blockchain gaming.

Unlike traditional games, where players typically purchase in-game items with real money, but are then prevented from withdrawing that money, incorporating blockchain-verifiable NFTs into games is seen as a way to provide digital ownership over game content. As such, it allows players to sell items when they are done playing or want to exchange their items for new ones..

This type of model is often referred to as P2Eas players receive a financial reward for participating in the ecosystem.

Many critics of P2E games, such as Udi Wertheimer, point out that these games require wallets and cryptocurrency purchases before players can start playing. and they are not as fun as traditional games.

“ayyy what are you doing tonight let’s play the new crypto game together!” said no one ever because crypto games aren’t fun and also don’t exist — udiverse (@udiWertheimer) August 2, 2022

Other critics, like the developer of Minecraft, Mojang Studios have pointed to the implementation of NFTs within games as a tool for speculative pricing, which encourages speculation over the gameplay of the game..

Animoca Brands, on the other hand, has been a prolific investor in blockchain games; his portfolio includes The Sandbox, Axie Infinity and Phantom Galaxies. Animoca Brands co-founder and CEO Yat Sui is a strong advocate for digital property rights and believes it represents a paradigm shift towards a more decentralized society.

10/ “Freedom and Property Rights are inseparable. You can’t have one without the other.” ~George Washington To enjoy true digital freedoms we must have #truedigitalpropertyrights and sovereignty over our data, we must choose open over closed. https://t.co/hPJjk4zVUL — Yat Siu (@ysiu) July 21, 2022

