Follow the brawl between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

For ten years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shared their lives, founded a large family with biological children and other adopted children around the world, bought properties and ventured into real estate investment.

But everything came to an end when they staged a fierce fight on an air flight. Then the small miseries that led to the debacle of one of Hollywood’s golden couples began to be known.

It is worth mentioning that they met during the filming of the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The crush was imminent and they could not separate. More fuel for the fire, because Pitt was still in a relationship with actress Jennifer Anniston.

Once the separation in fact happened between Pitt and Jolie, the woman was left in charge of her children while he underwent rehabilitation treatment to combat alcohol and drug addiction.

They then embarked on a legal battle that continues to this day for the division of joint property and custody of the children. This last edge could be corrected because they agreed on a solution that involves both: Angelina will live in the United States, more precisely in Los Angeles, near Pitt’s house. Children will be able to share with both parents as before. However, the fight continues against the division of assets, a judicial fight that is still in vogue both in the United States and in the old continent. There they purchased a series of historic mansions and properties over the course of their marital partnership.

The discussion that sparked the separation and divorce in question occurred on a trip to the United States, back in 2016. According to the woman, he would have been violent and his eldest son had to intervene to calm the waters, but everything got worse.

Currently, the woman who also devoted herself to audiovisual production, filed a lawsuit against the FBI because she claims that they did not help her in that episode of violence because she was physically and verbally assaulted. The case falls under the freedom of information law. She also claimed that the children were injured on that occasion. In any case, Brad’s circle considers that these exploits of the actress are a press strategy to stain the ex.

During the writings that came to light about the fact itself, Angelina indicates that she argued with Brad about family matters, they did not reach an agreement, so he took her tightly by her shoulders and began to shake her.

He even accused her of having ruined the family. On the other hand, it was at that very moment that the eldest son interceded to help the head of the clan but the father of the family hit him to get rid of him, a fact that was denied by Pitt.

Finally, the FBI did not find the necessary evidence to prosecute any of the adults involved and that is why they decided to file this case.

The gallant goes ahead

The Hollywood heartthrob recently announced that he is far from continuing with the job that launched him to fame and earned him popularity as a film actor.

It happens that you experience health problems such as loss of attention and even problems with your eyesight. That is why she devoted herself to the integral production of independent films and will leave acting at the end of this year.

On the other hand, the blonde has a well-known philanthropic side and that is why, through his non-profit organizations, he helps families who have been left homeless. He rebuilds his houses and collaborates with the cause, especially with the areas that were hit by the hurricanes in the United States.

After their mediatic separation, the man had no formal relationship, he only devoted himself to raising children. He went out with colleagues without getting to anything serious.

He continued therapy to combat addictions and this condition was necessary when fighting for joint custody of his heirs. She also went through a series of visits guarded by court-imposed therapists, since it was one of Angelina Jolie’s demands to allow the minors to stay in her parental home.