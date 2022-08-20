FMF will announce the Tri vs. Iraq friendly for November – David Medrano

IT IS WHAT IT IS

From one moment to the next, the friendly match between Mexico and Iraq will be confirmed to be held on November 8 or 9 at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain. The National Teams management has looked for an Arab rival that looks like Saudi Arabia and the options are very few, taking into account that on that date the important leagues of the world will not have finished yet and it is not a FIFA Date. Iraq is willing to play with the Mexicans who will have to use only the elements that Martino summons from Liga MX, since the Europeans will be released by their clubs until after November 10.

REWARD LOYALTY

The nine thousand season ticket holders that Chivas have for this tournament will have a special treatment in next Tuesday’s match with free entry against Rayados, since each one will receive two tickets from the same area as their season ticket, with which they are automatically covered. and 27,000 seats out of the 46,000 that Akron has and the same will happen to the owners or lessors of boxes that will also have 2 tickets per paid seat, although not from the same area. Between subscribers and boxes, it is expected that more than 30 tickets will be accommodated and the rest from today will be distributed among fans who do not have a season ticket.

ONE YES AND THE OTHER NO

The punishment for “Gato” Marco Antonio Ortiz is over, which was for a single day for poor work in the Clasico Tapatío, while for “Curro” Fernando Hernández the sanction continues and for the second consecutive day it is not even considered for fourth referee or Var. Hernández’s biggest mistake was not having whistled for anything in Cruz Azul’s second goal, which protocolically prevented the VAR from acting, since the system has to intervene to correct or endorse a marking of the whistle and in the case of ” Curro” in the second sky-blue goal did not score anything, neither a goal nor a foul, which is why he altered the VAR protocol.

