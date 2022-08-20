“Finch”: Shipwreck of the future – AM Newspaper

Little has been written and talked about a film released on the Apple TV + platform at the end of 2021, starring Tom Hanks: “Finch”, is the title of that film production. This was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, with a script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, who tell us a post-apocalyptic story, in a very well achieved science fiction project.

The film, located in the near future, tells the story of a man who has survived a catastrophic solar flare that has fallen on the earth, to almost end it. The peculiar character lives with a dog and creates a robot to accompany them.

Tom Hanks, with the work done in this film, demonstrates, once again, that his acting growth has no limits. This acting giant plays Finch Weinberg in a film story close to a one actor movie. His interpretation in this film evokes Chuck Noland, the endearing character of “El naufrago” (Castaway), a film from the year 2000; Directed by Robert Zemeckis, who by the way is a producer on “Finch.”

At present it is difficult to find a science fiction film that does not depend on visual and sound effects to drive its narrative. “Finch” is one of those cases in which these elements are dispensed with, to, even so, transport the viewer to the most critical point of a bleak post-apocalyptic atmosphere.

The director and his writers opted for a story in which the economy of the narrative elements works perfectly. They present only three characters in a futuristic road movie full of emotion. In addition to Finch; the robot “Jeff”, played by Caleb Landry Jones, reminded me of some passages from the film of a sci-fi masterpiece, “AI Artificial Intelligence”; especially for the sentimental aspects developed in an android. And, the dog called “Goodyear”, a character that provides a good dose of drama in the story.

The director of this film, Miguel Sapochnik, is the author of the dystopian film “Repo Men” (2010); He also directed some episodes of the series “Game of Thrones”, he was in charge of directing the memorable episode “Battle of the Bastards”, ninth episode of the sixth season.

“Finch” is a rare mix of apocalyptic road trip in a survival plot or survival movie. It is an emotional story without villains and without heroes. It is also one of many films overshadowed by the pandemic, forced to premiere directly on one of the many streaming platforms.

