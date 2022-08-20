FC Barcelona | Aubameyang accepts Chelsea proposal

It is not the first time that we echo the summer roadmap that is being carried out by the FC Barcelona in this summer’s transfer window. In what refers to the exit operation of the team chaired by Joan Laporta, the goodbye of Memphis Depay (to Juventus in Turin) has been well channeled.

On this occasion, it is appropriate to echo the dilemma of a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (33 years old) which has delivered a sensational performance since landing on the Camp Nou. However, he has been pushed to the exit door by the need of the culés to make cash to balance your financial situation.

Thomas Tuchel, key in the operation

According to the companions of the newspaper Sportthe battering ram has given the “yes I want” to the proposal put forward by the Chelsea. The aforementioned source says that those of Thomas Tuchel, who insists with Aubameyang, assure him three courses in Stamford Bridge. And everything means that the German coach is going to meet up with the former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal player.

Of course, the agreement between clubs is still pending. Namely, the proposal of the Blues It is €19m + Marcos Alonso’s pass (31 years old). The London team has valued the left-back at €11 million, an issue that does not convince Barça. And the reason is that he already had his signing agreed for a lower amount. Even so, Auba approaches Chelsea.