FBI files Angelina Jolie’s lawsuit against Brad Pitt for domestic violence

The conflicts between Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They continue to grow after their divorce, 6 years ago. The most notorious incident for which Jolie wanted to put an end to her relationship with Pitt was the discussion they had during a flight from Nice to the United States in which they were traveling with her children. This conflict ended with a complaint for domestic violence by the actress towards her ex-husband.

In November 2017, the court decided not to press charges against Brad Pittdespite the fact that the couple’s children were willing to testify against the actor according to the portal The Blast.

According to Page Sixthe actress would have requested information under the name of Jane Doe, asking the FBI for documents related to the investigation to find out why no charges were filed against her ex-husband after the incident on the plane.

The aforementioned American media has shared the incident report but, despite the new data obtained, the FBI has filed the complaint and will not reopen the case.

What does the report say?

In the initial report, Angelina Jolie reported that her then-husband was already “angry” from the moment they got on the plane. She claimed that this was because, minutes before the flight, the actor had started drinking.

Once the takeoff began, Brad Pitt took Angelina Jolie to the bathroom and there “grabbed her by the head, shaking her”, while they argued over one of their children. In addition, the actress claimed that Pitt told him: “You’re screwing this family”after gluing the roof of the plane.

At that point, one of the sons asked their mother if she was okay, to which Pitt replied, “She’s not okay. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.” Immediately after, the boy replied: “It’s not her, it’s you”, then the actor tried to attack him but Jolie got in the middle suffering back and elbow injuries.

In the report, Jolie says she sent photos of her alleged injuries to the FBI for investigation and also diaries of the children.

The actress also assures in this that her ex-husband he spilled beer on himself when he was trying to sleep. Finally, when the flight ended and the plane landed, Jolie took her children to a hotel in California despite the actor yelling at her: “You will not take my damn children”.

child custody

These new data could influence one of the biggest problems since the divorce of the actors, the custody of their children. Moreover, the performers are still in a custody battle of their young children.

Brad Pitt has not provided his version of the events, but a source close to the actor does: “Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something. This is all for the show. This is all the information that she already had five years ago Years and a half. there is nothing new here“, he pointed out.