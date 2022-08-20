Fans React to Top Gun: Maverick Beating Avengers: Infinity War at the Box Office

When the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick was announced – 98% many people paid attention to what was coming, however, no one expected what actually happened with the tape in the end. This release came more than 35 years after Top Gun: The Passion and Glory – 54%, one of Tom Cruise’s first successful films, and expectations were pretty neutral. Until that moment, it was not expected that its impact could be even greater than the Mission: Impossible saga – 61%.

As the film began to reach theaters in different countries, a particular phenomenon occurred, because, although it had one of the highest paid and most coveted actors in Hollywood, it did not have the level of marketing of other blockbusters, and even so, it managed to exceed their own fundraising expectations. In this case, it must be recognized that the work was done by the public with the recommendation of word of mouth.

Midway through his career on the world billboard, Top Gun: Maverick It had already become the highest grossing film of all those starring Tom Cruise, in addition to the fact that it was already approaching the income number of the most successful of recent times. In addition, the comments of the critics and the audience were much better than those of the original, acclaiming that nostalgic touch, but also the way in which it worked without the strict need to have seen the first installment.

This weekend has been significant for the film directed by Joseph Kosinski, as it has already surpassed the total box office of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% at least with regard to the United States, which, by the way, is one of the most important countries for the final collection. It must also be remembered that a film with a lower budget than a blockbuster of the stature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also a notable gain if we take into account what it cost.

Of course, this situation has already generated a great conversation on social networks among moviegoers, on the one hand, who cannot conceive that the return of Maverick surpassed the most epic conclusion of an entire era of the most powerful franchise of the moment, and who show pride that this happened. In the meantime, Avengers: Infinity War It remains the highest-grossing film in the MCU and the highest-grossing in superhero movies overall.

See below what is being said on social media about it.

ANOTHER RIVAL BACK! Top Gun: Maverick continues to rise in the ranking of blockbuster movies and has now overtaken Infinity War, ranking sixth nationally. pic.twitter.com/8DJ4JjPj3x – Mylo Brizuela 💯 (@MyloBrizuela) August 20, 2022

🤯🤯🤯 but Infinity War was crazy. https://t.co/GRNYOKXS6c — Césart Ramírez (@CesartRam) August 20, 2022

BEAT MARVEL#TopGunMaverick It has become the sixth highest-grossing film in the United States with an accumulated $679.1M, surpassing Avengers: Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/MvDaox43zl — Christopher (@St4rman02) August 20, 2022

Without Irony, Top Gun: Maverick is better than Infinity War.

unisonically top gun maverick is better than infinity war imo — 𝐤𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐚 (@lovinonew) August 20, 2022

As much as I LOVE Infinity War, you gain nothing by bashing Top Gun, that movie was brilliant from top to bottom and a much-needed breath of fresh air for summer Blockbusters. The money only proves that.

As much as I LOVE Infinity War, you gain nothing from tearing down Top Gun, that film was brilliant from top to bottom and a much needed breath of fresh air for Summer Blockbusters. The money just proves that. — Josh ⚡️ (@_TheMovieRoom) August 20, 2022

No way. I haven’t seen Top Gun, but I know Infinity War is much better.

no way

i’ve not seen top gun but i know infinity war is way better https://t.co/Wgh12QNhoj – Action Spider (She-Hulk Era) (@amazspiderman11) August 20, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick has overtaken Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office.

Top Gun: Maverick has overtaken Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office pic.twitter.com/2irmZA2ep8 — Top Gun Archive (@topgunarchive) August 20, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick is now the sixth highest-grossing domestic film, surpassing Avengers: Infinity War.

Top Gun: Maverick is now the 6th domestic most grossing movie 😍, taking over Avengers: Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/Syh2oi76KL – NacerReloaded (@MovieAddicttt) August 20, 2022

Top Gun sweep, come on Cruise nation.

TOP GUN SWEEP LET’S GO TOM CRUISE NATION 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/dh67IT0uYM — jacob. (@jtimsuggs) August 20, 2022

I hate Top Gun. every time i hear [sobre ella] I lose another year of my life.