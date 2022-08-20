Emmy Awards will seek to have more diversity in their next deliveries

The world of entertainment is the main mirror that reflects society. Decades ago, there was a noticeable focus on white characters in many TV shows or movies, portraying people of color as criminals and other clichés; Although of course there were exceptions. Perhaps the last five or ten years have become key for things to begin to change, but it has also fallen into unfavorable places.

The audience has become critical when certain characters change their ethnic origin without justification, or when some production loses some recognition because it was given to another “politically correct” project. It is true that it has been noted that as a society much remains to be learned and there are still certain racist traits that come to the fore, but what is more worrying is that a diverse representation is sought in a medium, when internally there are still important problems.

An example of this type of situation is what the Television Academy is now facing, the one in charge of organizing the Emmy awards each year, where last year The Crown – 100% won for best drama series, Kate Winslet for best actress as well as Ewan McGregor. Via Indie Wire A report has been shared specifying the problems that the television industry continues to face in terms of diversity, equity or inclusion, since not everything can be summed up in what is seen on the screen.

DEI’s ReadySet consultancy conducted a survey of around 4,128 Television Academy members to better understand their concerns, it was these who said they had not had any tangible benefit from these supposed changes. The same research was divided into three categories that were the most worrying for the workers, highlighting underrepresentation, exclusionary personal experiences (where microaggressions in the workplace were also discussed), and insufficient action.

Based on this report, which for now is only found as something written, it is expected that a summit will be held by the Academy on December 1 where all these concerns are addressed. Frank Scherma, president of the Television Academy, had this to say:

Not only do we want to implement a comprehensive, long-lasting, and meaningful set of actions across the Academy, but we also want to play a role in helping practitioners across the industry do the same, sharing learnings and best practices collectively.

For her part, ReadySet CEO Y-Vonne Hutchinson said that while there has been much talk of a change, in reality the industry has been quite behind schedule; Likewise, she pointed out that “the findings of the investigation should be a wake-up call.” She also assured that looking from the bottom, that is, with the workers, is the most important step to generate change and issue a coherent message.

It is clear that, to work with diversity and inclusion, it is not enough to tell stories, but rather that the workers themselves, who are behind the scenes, can feel safe about it. This, without a doubt, would bring important changes even within the awards more than a speech, as an action, and could be reflected in the delivery of September.