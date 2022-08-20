Emma Watson cried in the first trailer for Return to Hogwarts

Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley will return to the screens in an event that promises to be unique. hbo max will start 2022 with Harry Potter: Return to Hogwartsthe special that brings together its original cast, led by Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron), Emma Watson (Hermione).

“For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to the place where the magic began. 20th anniversary of Harry Potter: #ReturnToHogwarts”, read the official statement with which Warner Media made the announcement of the production.

Shortly after, an official poster was revealed with the confirmation of all the members of the original cast that will return to accompany the trio of friends in this event full of nostalgia. The poster features Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Evanna Lynch, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Bonnie Wright.

One of the names that has not been confirmed to date is that of Maggie Smith, who played the endearing Minerva McGonagall.

According to US media, several members of the cast that made up the eight films of the saga between 2001 and 2011 will be featured in the special. Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Mark Williams (Arthur Malfoy), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom). Other notable actors include Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley).

Director Chris Columbus has also confirmed his participation. As it is remembered, Columbus was the one who directed harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Y Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Neither Alfonso Cuarón, who directed the third installment, nor Mike Newell, who was in charge of the fourth film, are confirmed for the special. So far it is not known whether director David Yates, with whom the last three films were made, will be in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Return to Hogwarts was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom, where the main tourist attraction related to the film work is located. The special will be released on January 1, 2022.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!