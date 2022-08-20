On January 8, 1935, Elvis Aaron Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, who was a singer and songwriter considered by many to be the king of rock and one of the most representative icons of 20th-century pop culture. Andy Warhol captured it along with Marilyn Monroe, among many others.

When he was twelve years old he moved with his family to Memphis, Tennessee. That’s where he started his career.

Sam Phillips, the owner of Sun Records in 1954, heard it and produced it. His band consisted of guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black; they shaped rockabilly, which is nothing more than the fusion of country music with rhythm and blues.

Tom Parker, his agent for almost 20 years, reached an agreement with RCA Records to distribute his music. Her first single, Heartbreak Hotel, quickly rose to number one.

Elvis was the main figure of rock and roll with his songs, TV shows and his uninhibited style of dancing, which caused great controversy in the Puritan society of the time: they even nicknamed him Elvis Pelvis for his provocative wiggling of the hips, which returned crazy women. By 1956, in November, he released his first movie, Love Me Tender.

In 1958 he was recruited for two years by the army, they say to drive away the consciences of the moment. He resumed his career and his success was even greater. On that trip he met his former wife, Priscilla, with whom he had a daughter, Lisa Marie Presley (she married the prince of pop, the white-painted African-American Michael Jackson).

According to Joel Williamson, King Elvis used to have the company of lolitas between the ages of twelve and 14. And this is the reason for the breakup with Priscilla. He also did it with big women, as long as they were virgins. He apparently had an obsession with Priscilla’s virginity and he agreed to marry her after eight years of dating.

Another of his oddities was asking for an audience with President Richard Nixon to become a spy, since Presley was opposed to the drug culture and student movements, the Black Panthers. The meeting took place in the White House, in the Oval Office, on December 21, 1970. They took a photo shaking hands; this became very famous.

The strange thing about the case is that he died seven years later for having consumed, according to the autopsy, 14 different drugs: in his blood there were traces of codeine, morphine, valium, playcid, nembutal, butabarbital and quantum. In other words, he was attacked more than Pearl Harbor. Ironies of life.

The movie Elvis is a must see. The soundtrack is wonderful. The characterization —both Elvis (Austin Butler) and Tom Parker (Tom Hanks)— will place the protagonists surely on the red carpet on the way to the Oscar.

A good production not to be missed. As always, a bit biased. But good in the end.

the elvis

That’s what they called him in the neighborhood because of his hairstyle and his sideburns in the style of the singer, but above all because of the glasses he always wore. He was a hitman for hire. People were very afraid of him because he was very explosive and at the slightest provocation they would take out his gun and shoot at close range. It was said that he already owed more than 34 lives.

Tris had been looking for him for many weeks, when he ran into him in those tacos in San Fernando.

He was very proud of eating them when Tris pushed him on purpose. The Elvis unholstered his .44 Magnum, but before he could fire, Tris put a bullet between his eyes. He fell flat.

Tris put the gun away. Later he went with the taco maker and asked for four suaderos, “to take away…”