Elvis by Baz Luhrman

Elvis Presley died in 1977, at the age of 42.

His bloated body, encased in jumpsuits with high necks and grotesque capes decorated with sequins, as well as his metallic dark glasses and sideburns, have been emblems of his memory for four decades. Even though we’ve been lucky enough to avoid their 1960s rom-coms and dramas (around 30), it’s impossible to evade the armies of copycats that continue to mysteriously multiply. Tributes have not been lacking, some decent ones like Elvis (John Carpenter, 1979) and others terribly unsuccessful like Elvis & Nixon (Liza Johnson, 2017); however, it is not surprising that a tremendous and excessive filmmaker like Baz Luhrmann ventured to once again channel this planetary myth in Elvis (2022), which does not hide its celebratory frenzy.

The filmmaker’s ambition appears from the first shot, with its obvious reference to the Citizen Kane (Welles, 1941). In it we see for the first time the narrator of the film, Andreas van Kuijk, alias The colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks under forty pounds of makeup and a disproportionate nose), falling among his memorabilia and being sent to a hospital in Las Vegas where he begins his account by saying: “I am the man who gave Elvis Presley to the world.” Tom, who was Elvis’s agent for most of his career, defends himself from his deathbed, speaking to the camera, against accusations that he exploited, extorted, manipulated and eventually led the star to an early death. Luhrmann thus chooses to offer us the story of Elvis from the point of view of a Mephistophelean figure. The device is a strange choice, but it gives the director and his co-writers (Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner) the opportunity to disengage from Elvis’s inner and emotional life, to show him as an emotional shell with the detachment of someone who considers him a money machine. Tom is only concerned with controlling Elvis one hundred percent, taking fifty percent of his profits. In addition, between the narration of him in off and the voluptuous, volatile and incandescent images of Mandy Walker, a kind of dialectical narrative is created.

On the one hand he is presented as a Dionysian figure, with an androgynous appeal, and on the other he is a naive boy.

NO DISCLOSURESnovelties or original proposals in this biopic, but only a dizzying tour, like a furious gale, through almost all of Elvis’s life. It is not uncommon to recycle a legendary figure and inoculate him with contemporary concerns and fashions. Here the elegiac celebration of the King of Rock becomes a fitting acknowledgment of his influence in rescuing black music for rock, in a time of brutal racism. It is emphasized, until it becomes the leitmotiv of the film, the fascination felt by Elvis as a child (Chaydon Jay) discovering both the blues of Big Boy Crudup (Gary Clark, Jr.) and gospel in a Pentecostal church. Those two influences from black culture eventually become the origin of the sacred and the profane in his music. Elvis appears as someone recognized and admired on Beale Street in Memphis, a friend and admirer of BB King (Kelvin Harrison), who respects the work of Big Mama Thornton (Shonka Dukureh), Sister Rosetta Tharpe (Yola) and, in particular, Little Richard. (AltonMason).

Elvis it is situated at that arthritic juncture between the tradition of the rupture of modernity and fundamentalist repression. On the one hand he is presented as a Dionysian figure, a young man with androgynous attractiveness (a suit that is too loose and pink, make-up, strategically chaotic hair), charged with an imposing virility, and on the other he is a naive boy obsessed with giving him a a better life for her mother, Gladys (Helen Thomson), and her father, Vernon (Richard Roxburgh), which translates to a pink Cadillac and the Graceland mansion. Likewise, Elvis (notably played by Austin Butler) appears as a rebel unafraid of authority in the American South at a time of racial segregation and moral panic. His music adopts black rhythms, colored with country and western overtones, which is provocative enough to put the authorities on alert in the 1950s. In addition, on stage she displays hip vibrations, erotic swaying and a cyclonic pelvis capable of hypnotizing the masses and causing authentic orgasmic attacks to a good part of the women in the audience, who, as Tom describes: “… have sensations that they themselves They don’t know if they should enjoy.”

THE IMPACT OF ELVIS in race relations, sexual repression, religious fundamentalism and money greed was undoubtedly an electric shock that woke society from post-war torpor. Offering Tom’s perspective, we see these changes as the transition from a world that entertained itself with carnival sideshows and circus freaks to one that discovered the cult of fame, rock and roll, and the merchandise or themed merchandise. Parker acknowledges that he knows nothing about music, but seeing Elvis in concert is enough to understand that he is “a taste of the forbidden fruit” and that it connects perfectly with his carnival experience. Unfortunately, for the Colonel, work, creativity and artistic talent are irrelevant to the show. Under his control, Elvis ends up crushed under mountains of junk food, barbiturates, and glass. One more symbol of youth rebellion has become synonymous with consumption, ridicule and excess.

Now, it is necessary to question the pious revisionism of Luhrmann, who presents Elvis as a kind of progressive liberal, who in the face of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. tries to get involved politically and regain control of his image and ideas, however the Colonel does not allow it. The director conveniently forgets Elvis’s admiration for Nixon and his crudely retrograde positions, his hatred of English rock’n’roll degenerates, his obsession with guns, and his relationship with Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge) during his military service in Germany, when she was 14 years old and he, 24.

Likewise, the fact of naively presenting an Elvis turned into the white savior of black culture, in the post-La La Land (Damien Chazelle, 2016), is the greatest anachronism of a film full of anachronisms. The rise and fall of Elvis, the wasted opportunities, his inability to stay current after the “British Invasion” (and in particular the Beatles), his fall into drugs and his final years in Las Vegas, are all to blame for the Colonel. Thus, the tragedy is reduced to a kind of fairy tale curse. Elvis is a meticulous hygienic reinvention of the King of Rock and an unnecessary justification for his fall into rock hell. kitsch.