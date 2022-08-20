Elton John returns to music and will do so hand in hand with Britney Spears herself

CWhen two of the most important artists in the history of music come together to make a collaboration, it is logical that the networks explode with emotion and share your hype for listening to said song.

A phenomenon that has just been experienced by none other than Sir Elton John and Britney Spears, who will release their first featuring, ‘Hold Me Closer’, next Friday, August 26, on all digital platforms. This would be a revision of his mythical theme ‘Tiny Dancer’.

This has been announced by the legendary British singer through his Instagram account, hanging two photos with Britney, one in collage with two photos of him from childhood and another more recent one. Next to them appears the message “August 26 #HoldMeCloser”, referring to the name of the song and its release date.

Elton John, saying goodbye to his career in style

A year ago Elton John announced his retirement from the stage with one last tour and a collaboration album called ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, which included ‘Cold Heart’, one of the most successful songs of the last year, in collaboration with Dua Lipa and PNAU.

Now, the artist bets on the renewed and liberated Britney Spearswho shares, in addition to musical talent, a troubled personal past like the British one.

Surely the two of us have prepared an authentic hitalthough to listen to it we will have to wait for next Friday.