Eiza González shows off her flat abdomen in a spectacular sports outfit

Eiza González has become one of the most successful Mexicans in recent years and is appearing in more and more Hollywood projects. But that’s not all, because at 32 years old she is also an important model who participates in very important campaigns. On this occasion, she was captured with a purple sports outfit with which she was able to show off her defined abdomen.

The model also began her career at a very young age. At age 14 she had the opportunity to study acting and at 16 she starred in “Lola, Once upon a time”, with which many knew her. In the years that followed, she became one of the most in-demand models, which opened the doors to Hollywood for her.

It always looks spectacular. Photo: Special.

Eiza is a fashion goddess

Eiza González walked in her lilac two-piece outfit, which had high-waisted bottoms and a crop top, in Los Angeles. His sleeveless top had a round neckline, completely covering his chest, but not his abdomen, at the bottom Gonzalez had lace-up leggings at the top. She finished off the casual look with a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor classic low top white sneakers.

She is quite an icon of fashion. Photo: Special.

The actress and singer will be in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations. The show will focus on the effects climate change has had on the world through interconnected stories.

The series will feature a cast that includes Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, and Forest Whitaker, among many others. An air date for the eight-episode series has yet to be announced.

KEEP READING…

La Bebeshita melts TikTok in colored mini shorts and daring movement of the hips: VIDEO

From the gym, Livia Brito shows off how she gets a great body in tight leggings