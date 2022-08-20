Dwayne Johnson optimistic about crossover, Kevin Feige agrees!

Although in terms of rivalry between majors (actually non-existent) a crossover between DC Extended Universe And Marvel Cinematic Universe it would seem very unlikely, in the comics it happened. And now it could happen on screen too, with three crucial voices coming forward: Dwayne Johnson, James Gunn and Kevin Feige.

Over the weeks, Dwayne Johnson is gaining more and more visibility in the cinecomic scene in view of his new film to be released at DC Films. In much of the interviews he has focused solely on his, teasing gruesome details about how his Black Adam is going to be truly brutal. But it could also be something more. The beginning of a connection point that in comics it has also happened on occasional occasions and that big screen fans have dreamed of for years. An arm wrestling between Marvel and DC, between Disney and Warner, eternal rivals in everyone’s mind. Or so we like to think.

After all, it is now clear how Johnson is taking charge of the new ten-year relaunch of the DC Extended Universe. Black Adam has a new post-credit added just recently, which should lay the groundwork for David Zaslan’s future plan. And the wonderful Black Adam Total Film covers have been dedicated to him. Now, he himself could push for the impossible to happen: “I am optimistic. My nature is simply optimistic. Especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies. Especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of the Marvel. For me, not only can they, but they should, in my mind, cross one day“- he told Total Film.

Previously, another key figure of the two universes agreed, one of the very few to have worked in both, especially in such high-profile roles and in which the majors are investing so much: James Gunn. The director is another of the rescued of Casa DC, getting the start of shooting for Peacemaker 2 and many big projects on Bloodsport anticipated by Idris Elba. In the past, on the crossover issue, he had gone even a little further: “I casually talked about it with the top management of both Marvel and DC. I wish that would happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either. That said, constantly seeing crossovers and mashups is less glamorous to me than a single well-done standalone.“.

Gunn added: “The idea of ​​being able to bring Marvel and DC together in one movie would be really fun for me. It’s something we all love to dream of, if we can ever get over the barrierthe Berlin wall of lawyers and the use of characters“. Even Kevin Feige it was agreed in the past: “My standard answer is ‘never say never’. I never thought we would get this far, now everything is possible“.

Would you like such a crossover or do you think that one of the two universes is not yet ready for the leap? Tell us in the comments!