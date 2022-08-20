Disney + unveils the placement of I Am Groot in the history of the MCU, here is the complete timeline!

Disney + has unveiled the time placement of I Am Groot in the timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here is the complete timeline!

The August 10 will come up Disney + I Am Groota series of 5 original short films produced by Marvel Studios entirely dedicated to Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) in which the little talking tree interacts with various new and unusual characters in moments never seen in movies about Guardians of the Galaxy.

On the occasion of the release of the shorts on Disney +, the streaming service updated the chronological order of the MCU by adding I Am Groot. Unlike other series, the episodes of THE Am Groot they fit at different points in the timeline: for example, the first episode takes place shortly after the ending of the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) while the following ones after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 but before Avengers: Infinity War (2018). In this list is excluded (for the moment) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Below you will find the updated chronological order:

1) Captain America: The First Avenger

2) Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter

3) Captain Marvel

4) Iron Man

5) Iron Man 2

6) The Incredible Hulk

7) Marvel One-Shot: Comic scene in reaching Thor’s hammer

8) Thor

9) Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant

10) The Avengers

11) Marvel One-Shot: Item 47

12) Thor: The Dark World

13) Iron Man 3

14) Marvel One-Shot: Long live the King

15) Captain America: The Winter Soldier

16) Guardians of the Galaxy

17) I Am Groot: Groot’s first steps

18) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

19) I Am Groot: The little guy

20) I Am Groot: Groot’s pastime

21) I Am Groot: Groot takes a bath

22) I Am Groot: Magnum Opus

23) Avengers: Age of Ultron

24) Ant-Man

25) Captain America: Civil War

26) Black Widow

27) Spider-Man: Homecoming

28) Black Panther

29) Doctor Strange

30) Thor: Ragnarok

31) Ant-Man and The Wasp

32) Avengers: Infinity War

33) Avengers: Endgame

34) Loki

35) What If…?

36) WandaVision

37) The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

38) Spider-Man: Far From Home

39) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

40) Eternals

41) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

42) Hawkeye

43) Moon Knight

44) Ms. Marvel