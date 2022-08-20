Disney + unveils the placement of I Am Groot in the history of the MCU, here is the complete timeline!
The August 10 will come up Disney + I Am Groota series of 5 original short films produced by Marvel Studios entirely dedicated to Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) in which the little talking tree interacts with various new and unusual characters in moments never seen in movies about Guardians of the Galaxy.
On the occasion of the release of the shorts on Disney +, the streaming service updated the chronological order of the MCU by adding I Am Groot. Unlike other series, the episodes of THE Am Groot they fit at different points in the timeline: for example, the first episode takes place shortly after the ending of the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) while the following ones after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 but before Avengers: Infinity War (2018). In this list is excluded (for the moment) Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Below you will find the updated chronological order:
1) Captain America: The First Avenger
2) Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter
3) Captain Marvel
4) Iron Man
5) Iron Man 2
6) The Incredible Hulk
7) Marvel One-Shot: Comic scene in reaching Thor’s hammer
8) Thor
9) Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant
10) The Avengers
11) Marvel One-Shot: Item 47
12) Thor: The Dark World
13) Iron Man 3
14) Marvel One-Shot: Long live the King
15) Captain America: The Winter Soldier
16) Guardians of the Galaxy
17) I Am Groot: Groot’s first steps
18) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
19) I Am Groot: The little guy
20) I Am Groot: Groot’s pastime
21) I Am Groot: Groot takes a bath
22) I Am Groot: Magnum Opus
23) Avengers: Age of Ultron
24) Ant-Man
25) Captain America: Civil War
26) Black Widow
27) Spider-Man: Homecoming
28) Black Panther
29) Doctor Strange
30) Thor: Ragnarok
31) Ant-Man and The Wasp
32) Avengers: Infinity War
33) Avengers: Endgame
34) Loki
35) What If…?
36) WandaVision
37) The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
38) Spider-Man: Far From Home
39) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
40) Eternals
41) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
42) Hawkeye
43) Moon Knight
44) Ms. Marvel