Discover some of HBO Max’s hidden “gems”





Have you ever walked into HBO Max and don’t know what to watch? We know that this is more common than we would like, as the platform is full of incredible content.

Beyond its great premieres and its spectacular franchise FROM THE CINEMA TO YOUR HOME, HBO Max has many Hidden “Jewels”, both series and movies, that you cannot miss.

It is known that the moment of looking for what content to watch can take time, even more so when there are so many good options, that is why HBO Max opted for the best solution for you and prepared a list highlighting the series, considered Hidden Pearls, that yes or yes you have What to add to your list:

BIG LITTLE LIES, HBO’s acclaimed original drama, follows a group of California moms whose seemingly perfect lives are upended by a brutal murder. Their relationship seems ideal, but it hides many secrets. These three women establish very strong ties that make them allies in a community where nothing is what it seems.

On the other hand is THE UNDOING, a psychological suspense miniseries that tells the story of Grace Fraser, a successful therapist whose life falls apart when a violent death dismantles horrible secrets. Is her husband responsible for her?

Fun Fact: Both series share many more features than meets the eye. Not only do they have the same protagonist -Nicole Kidman-, but they also have the same screenwriter and, finally, stories that bring together the necessary ingredients to make them addictive: murder and mystery.

If what you are really passionate about are the toughest police, uncertainty and discovering mysteries, write down these “jewels” available on HBO Max:

THE MENTALIST: Simon Baker is Patrick Jane, an independent consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who uses his skills of observation to solve serious crimes. His life turns upside down when he slanders a serial killer known as Red John on a TV show and he, in revenge, cruelly murders his wife and daughter.

PERSON OF INTEREST: Harold Finch is a mysterious billionaire living in New York who has developed a computer program that predicts the identity of those involved in a future crime. With the help of John Reese, a former CIA agent who was left for dead, both try to stop these crimes.

THE FOLLOWING: When serial killer Joe Carroll escapes death row and embarks on a new killing spree, the FBI calls in former agent Ryan Hardy, who captured Carroll nine years earlier.

Similar titles: TOP OF THE LAKE and DEXTER.

For fans of the supernatural and fantastic there are always options on HBO Max:

SMALLVILLE: From the ashes of tragedy in Smallville, a teenager tries to understand the meaning of his life and his blurred past. For Clark -or Superman-, his strength and his strange abilities are an uncomfortable barrier that separates him from his companions.

SUPERNATURAL: Sam and Dean Winchester lost their mother to a mysterious demonic force. Now, the Winchester brothers criss-cross the country, battling every kind of supernatural threat they come across.

Similar titles: FRINGE, 11.22.63 and THE NEVERS.

Now, if you like it when fiction makes history, you can’t miss these war and power series:

THE PACIFIC: Based on the reports of Marines in World War II, this ten-part miniseries follows the routine of the US Marine Corps during battles against the Japanese in World War II.

BAND OF BROTHERS: Within its ten chapters we can see the trajectory of the members of Easy Company during World War II. From its formation to the liberation of Nazi Germany, including its parachuting in Normandy on June 6, 1944.

Similar titles: on HBO Max BOARDWALK EMPIRE: THE CONTRABAND EMPIRE and GENERATION KILL.

If you are attracted to comedy and satire, your time has come:

THE WHITE LOTUS: An HBO original miniseries featuring a social satire following a week-long vacation of various Hawaiian resort guests as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the hotel employees, and the idyllic place itself.

2 BROKE GIRLS: Set in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York, this classic (yet new) comedy series recounts the lives of two waitresses in their twenties who work together in a restaurant in order to fulfill their dream of opening a restaurant. cupcake business.

Similar titles on HBO Max: SIX FEET UNDER and MOM.

And, finally, for you who have come this far and prefer to play it safe; the all-time classics:

HOUSE: The series revolves around Dr. Gregory House, a misanthropic medical genius, egomaniac and with a strong and marked personality who directs the medical diagnostic department of the fictional Princeton-Plainsboro University Hospital in New Jersey, directed by Dr. Lisa Cuddy.

MAD MEN: The series that took all the awards. Mad Men follows a prestigious New York advertising agency in the early 1960s, focusing on Don Draper, a seductive and extremely talented executive with a mysterious past.

In addition, you can find various titles such as: STARSTRUCK, SILICON VALLEY, THE NEWSROOM, IT’S A SIN and much more.

There is no doubt that HBO Max is full of gems that you cannot miss. So feel free to let us know if you want more recommendations.



