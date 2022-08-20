“Did you make an effort…?”: Pamela Díaz’s flirtatious confession about Cristián de la Fuente

This Friday a new chapter of We can talk, this time hosted by Julio César Rodríguez since JP Cretton is on vacation. The guests of this episode were Camilo Huerta, Pamela Díaz, Tita Ureta and Felipe Vidal.

At the end of the program, the other participants had to ask the Fiera questions about different topics. The journalist, with whom the brunette maintains a friendship, asked Pamela about a well-known national actor.

“Is it true that Cristián de la Fuente was your platonic love?” Vidal asked his friend. To which Pamela immediately replied that “ah, yes, yes, I always said it, when we were in Generation 2000″.

“Great”

Likewise, the television figure recalled that he liked the actor when he was in Come with me. So Julius Caesar asked him what he found in De la Fuente.

“Christian is great. He found that he was an interesting boy (…) At that time he was going with (Sylvester) Stallone, ”Pamela recalled, while Julio César added that he“ had good friends ”.

The brunette revealed that “I wanted to be very famous at that time, at that time, now I don’t want to be famous.”

“But did you make an effort to meet him? No, but at that time, did you put effort into it…?” the driver asked.

To which Pamela assured that “no, no, I know him, he got along well and everything, good vibes.”

“Actually I found it in Come with meif I was a model in his time Come with meIt was my first channel to work”, concluded the brunette.