Devin Booker responds to hot photo of Kendall Jenner on social networks

LAfter they ended their relationship in early June, the model Kendall Jenner and the NBA star, Devin Bookerthey reconciled and continue their romance very happy, happy and they show it on social networks, where she shows off a photo in a bikini and he responds with a hot comment.

In recent days the model and star of the kardashians published a sensual image, in a two-piece bikini, which caused an impact on her thousands of followers, including her boyfriend, the basketball player of the phoenix suns.

The answer of Devine It was with a reddish emoji with a frown, tongue out and drops of sweat, and although many give it the meaning of being tired, it is obvious that the basketball player did not want to answer that to his girlfriend. The meaning of the emoji response was different.

In some social networks the meaning can be related to physical attractiveness, as when it says “being hot”, and that is what the Phoenix Suns star surely wanted to say to Kendall in her sensual photography.

After their breakup and comeback, they look happy

A few weeks ago, both characters were on vacation in Idaho, where they shared many moments together. One person told “E! News” that Kendall loves going there with Devine and being in the water, both very adventurous and always willing to try anything.

After two years of relationship, the couple decided to give each other time, but it didn’t take long for them to get back together. They were able to overcome the crisis and, after going their separate ways for a few weeks, they resumed their walk as a couple and the vacations they took, in addition to the response to the photograph of KendallThey show that they live a great moment and that they are very happy.