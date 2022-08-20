DC League of Superpets: family entertainment with winks for fans | the daily

The audiovisual adaptations of DC Comics are not going through their best moment. The merger of the Warner Bros. and Discovery companies led to the new authorities resorting to the famous policy of “everything that was done before is wrong” and canceling projects that were in different stages of production, including a Batgirl movie that was finished filming and will probably never be released legally. With this they earned the hatred of the masses, but they saved a few pesos in taxes.

Among the productions that seem untouchable for the new bosses are those in which Dwayne is involved. rock Johnson, one of the biggest box-office stars on the planet. This professional wrestler-turned-actor struggled for years to make a film about the antihero (or antivillain) Black Adam, eternal antagonist of Shazam, which will be released in October. But before he produced and starred, voice through, an animated film populated by characters from the aforementioned comic book publisher.

The most important of these characters was missing from the DC Universe for years. Why? Because in 1986, after a “clean slate” called crisis on infinite earths, Superman retroactively became the sole survivor of the planet Krypton’s explosion. This means that other beings who shared his origin, such as Supergirl, Beppo the Supermonkey (don’t ask), and Kripto the Superdog, were all wiped out of continuity.

Over time, most of them returned to the comics, including Kripto, who today stars in Super Pet League, a film directed by Jared Stern that begins with the white labrador very happy to be Superman’s best friend, with whom he plays in the park, walks through space and also fights in tandem against supervillains. But every hero has his kryptonite, and in this case (in addition to the kryptonite) it’s a fearless young reporter named Lois Lane.

As in most worlds where there is a Superman, his heart belongs to the Superman’s colleague. DailyPlanet. So the dog, a little spoiled by his owner, will be displaced from the place of privilege for the first time in his life and must share the attention of his owner. But that’s not the only drawback, because in most worlds where there’s a Superman, there’s also a Lex Luthor. The capillary-impeded villain will arrive with his latest plan for world domination, which will be quickly defused by the Justice League (which in addition to Superman includes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Green Lantern and the Flash).

All of these humans (or humanoids) will be pushed into the background as the animals control the narrative. It is that a guinea pig escaped from Lex Luthor’s laboratory will acquire powers and will try to follow in the footsteps of her idol. Luckily for the rest of us, there will also be powers for a group of pets from a shelter, who will join Krypto in order to create their own league to defeat the evil villain. As long as the dog learns to work as a team.

The film, which is obviously intended primarily for the small audience, contains dozens (and dozens) of winks that will delight veteran DC Comics fans, including all kinds of posters that play with minor characters and even recurring businesses in the comics. Humor also works on different levels, but the emphasis will always be on the family adventure.

A very remarkable aspect, much more so at this time when the difficulty of bringing Superman to the big screen is being discussed, is the design of Metropolis. Moviegoers are used to seeing how Gotham City is presented by different directors as a place with a lot of personality, from the decadence of Todd Phillips or Matt Reeves to the exaggeration of Tim Burton or Joel Schumacher. However, the place where Superman chose to live is often aesthetically indistinguishable from other… metropolises. Here yes, with reminiscences of the cartoons of the Fleischer brothers and when at the beginning of this century in the comics Metropolis was transformed into a futuristic city.

Speaking of Superman movies, there is no shortage of references to the 1978 film directed by Richard Donner and starring Christopher Reeve. From the Krypton design in the opening scene (which can make an eyeball wet) to the use of the John Williams soundtrack. However, when it comes to tearful moments, the lump in the throat that the “secret origin” of Ace the Bathound will surely leave them is comparable to that of some remembered scenes from the Pixar factory.

The version that hit theaters is spoken in Spanish, but with a very careful dubbing job except for a single character who appears little and who is less careful than the rest. When I get to streaming we can enjoy figures such as the aforementioned Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinsky, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Olivia Wilde, Jemaine Clement, Keanu Reeves or Marc Maron. Among many others.

With fast editing, lots of color, action scenes, and a simple but not silly story, DC League of Super Pets It is a recommended entertainment especially for those who want to sneakily approach the smallest of the family to the superheroic narrative. Especially the one from that universe full of super friends and that even has a monkey with super powers named Beppo.