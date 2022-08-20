Days Gone will have a movie, and this actor could be its protagonist

It is evident what Sony’s tactics are being with its main video game IPs: transform them into series or movies with which to expand the number of people who know them. And I think at the moment, it’s working, because to the success of Uncharted (with over $400 million grossed and a sequel on the way), we have to add the adaptations that are being prepared for Gran Turismo and Horizon. But late yesterday a fourth contender was confirmed in this battle: the company is already working on developing a Days Gone movie.

Who will be the leading actor of Days Gone?

I’m very surprised that the next project that Sony has chosen to make into a film is days gone, not so much for its theme (a zombie movie is always good), as if for having canceled before the plans of Days Gone 2. That is, video game no, but film adaptation yes. Will it work like the sequel we’ll never get?

dead line has also confirmed that Sam Heughan could be the leading actor, and is already negotiating with him and his representative. Who?

Beyond these two projects, it is true that he has not starred in any other highly successful one, so being the main character of Days Gone would be a very important step in his career. What do you think of this news? I quite like it, and I think this IP fits perfectly in the form of a feature film if they work at it. And who knows if it is successful and they facilitate PlayStation Y Bend Studios the work of developing Days Gone 2.