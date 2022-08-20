Days Gone will become a movie, will Sam Heughan be the protagonist?

In the wake of Sony’s launch of a film franchise in its big-screen version of the PlayStation Uncharted game, which grossed nearly $ 402 million, it appears that Sony PlayStation Productions’ film division is developing a film. Days Gone. Outlander’s Sam Heughan is expected to be the main protagonist with the script written by Sheldon Turner.

What the Days Gone video game is about

The game created by Bend Studios, which has sold 9 million units, is set in the Pacific Northwest after a devastating global pandemic. The game tells the story of former motorcycle club member Deacon St. John as he struggles to survive against the forces of despair and mutated predatory humans in search of him to find his long-lost and presumably dead love of life. Sam Heughan will play Deacon. According to reports published by Deadline, it was conceived as a ballad of love towards motorcycle movies, which is Deacon’s only means of transportation, resulting in a modern western.

Sheldon Turner shared a Golden Globe-winning script with Jason Reitman and an Oscar nomination for Up in the Air. He has a story about X-Men: First Class and wrote Doug Liman’s upcoming Everest, which Klein is also producing. Turner just rewrote the makeover of Liman’s Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor for Prime Video. Paramount Players recently purchased the original Man of War pitch from Turner and Klein.

The Scottish actor Sam Heughan plays Jamie Fraser in Starz’s Outlander. He was cast in Liman Everest’s next film and Jim Strouse’s It’s All Coming Back to Me. Heughan’s film credits include the Kate McKinnon-Mila Kunis comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me and Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot by Vin Diesel.