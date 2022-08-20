



Cuban singer Lenier Mesa will perform in “Fast and Furious 10”. As it has been known, he will be part of this well-known saga, through the soundtrack of the film and acting.

In this way, Mesa would repeat the steps of other representatives of the urban genre who have already participated in this film, such as Don Omar and Tego Calderón, Cardi B, Ozuna and Bad Bunny.

This was announced by the television program “Despierta América” on its Instagram account:

“The Cuban singer @lenieroficial signed by @pitbull adds another success in his career by being part of this important saga in the soundtrack of the film and acting, he currently has several viral songs such as “How I pay you” that already has millions of views. Congratulations”.

Lenier will not find it strange to share experiences with the protagonist of “Fast and Furious”, Vin Diesel. Last year she posted photos on Instagram from the actor’s home, calling him “my little brother.”

Table in Fast and Furious

Also, in November 2020, the singer waited for his birthday by meeting with the Hollywood celebrity.

“Happy Birthday. My brother from Cuba. #pamishijos,” Vin Diesel posted on his Instagram. In the photo, a birthday cake and two candles, in addition to the birthday boy Mesa and the DJ Iam Chino.

Back then, Lenier replied: “I love you my little brother.”

According to information from the program “El Gordo y La Flaca”, Vin Diesel “celebrated the pre-birthday in the Dominican Republic for the Cuban composer @lenieroficial together with the producer and DJ @iamchino”.

Although some instagrammers have responded with surprise to the announcement of Lenier Mesa’s participation in the film, many of his fans have congratulated him. They consider that the singer has deserved everything that she has been achieving in her career.

He is one of the few reggaeton musicians, who maintains listenable lyrics, mostly romantic. He also does not interfere in “slingshots” of the Cuban show business in Miami, some in which characters like Chocolate, El Micha, El Chulo, etc. are cast.

