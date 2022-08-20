Connections to Steven Spielberg movies

The first reactions of ‘Nop’ and also our colleague Fausto Fernández in the review of FOTOGRAMAS of ‘Nop’ were already advancing: “‘Nop’ vindicates that adventurous cinema of the fantastic and the incredible that Steven Spielberg left patented.”

And it is that the new work of jordan peeledirector of ‘Let me out’ and ‘Us’, turns from horror to science fiction embracing the invasion cinema of the 50s that Steven Spielberg also honored in his best films, and he does so using and referencing several of Hollywood’s King Midas films.

According to Jordan Peele himself in our interview for ‘Nop’, “Being compared to Steven Spielberg would not only make me the happiest man, not just the filmmaker, in the world, but it would fill with satisfaction the child who spent a summer without bathing on the beach because of ‘Jaws’, and that other, who is the same, who used one of his summer vacations to watch the sky in case an extraterrestrial ship appeared high up full of lights. ‘Nope!’ It is my tribute to that cinema that was magic, to that wonderful Spielberg of ‘Encounters of the Third Kind’”.

— SPOILERS FOR ‘NOP’ AHEAD —

In ‘Nop’ we see how the OJ brothers (Daniel Kaluya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) try to maintain their family’s movie horse ranch while a strange presence in the form of a flying saucer stalks them hidden in the clouds.

The Haywoods intend to capture the “impossible image” of the UFO to sell it to the media and become famous, while in the theme park near the ranch its manager, the former child star Ricky ‘Jupe’ Park (Steven Yeun), tries to “tame” the alien creature by orchestrating a variety show.

‘Encounters of the Third Kind’



Just like ‘Nope’ does, Steven Spielberg structured in ‘Encounters in the Third Phase‘ the different degrees of contact that ufology establishes with extraterrestrials: the First Phase, the sighting; the Second Phase, the evidence; the Third Phase, the contact.

Spielberg’s movie about flying saucers is the clearest reference to ‘Nope’, with characters obsessed with finding palpable proof of the existence of extraterrestrial life in both films and alien ships that cause electromagnetic cuts in their path.

The difference is that in Spielberg’s film, the aliens consider that humanity is ready for contact and invite us to explore the cosmos with them. Instead, in ‘Nope’ we humans are prey, mere food for the alien monstrosity that tries to punish our selfish curiosity with death. Bait for a natural predator that has a lot in common with the following reference…

‘Shark’

One of the best-known curiosities of Steven Spielberg’s cinema is that his first great success knew how to adapt to the difficulties of filming keeping its main antagonist hidden much of the film’s footage.

In ‘Tiburón’, the killer shark was not revealed in its terrifying fullness until well into the plot, creating an intrigue that was feeding every moment and growing inside us (and helped, in large part, by the great suspense music of John Williamsone of the best soundtracks in history).

Jordan Peele does the same thing with his “UFO”/alien creature, hiding it for most of the movie until in the final climax is shown in all its splendor, revealing once and for all its nature.

‘Jurassic-Park’

If in the text of the explained ending of ‘Nope’ we concluded that one of the messages of the film was humanity’s obsession with making use of something that can apparently be tamed, never considering that maybe it shouldn’tthe comparison with ‘Jurassic Park / World‘ It is obvious.

Whether it’s a chimpanzee in a TV series, a horse in a movie, or an alien life form in a live show, ‘Nope’ punishes our arrogance in using living beings (humans, animals, aliens) to fuel our entertainment.

Jupe would be the John Hammond of this movie, trying to train the alien creature around a show with the public, luring the predator using animals as bait. The same technique used in ‘Jurassic Park’ to attract the T-Rex and be able to show it to visitors who had paid their admission to see the caged animal.

Needless to say that in both movies it goes wrong.