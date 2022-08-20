Clásico Regio, in danger due to protests in Nuevo León due to water shortage

Will it be cancelled? In the last few hours, the Classic Royalbecause the inhabitants of Monterey They have threatened to cancel the event, as water scarcity is the main reason.

In social networks, the publications have gone viral where people are invited to protest against the lack of vital liquid in that area of ​​the country, access to the Steel giant the streets would be blocked.

This was reported by Miguel Ángel Arizpe, because in a propaganda called “without water, there is no Classic”, the citizens of Monterey They want to go out to demonstrate from 4:00 p.m.

Avenida Pablo Livas, Chapultepec, Aztecas, Américas, Garza Sada and Revolución will be the streets without access, the same ones that lead to the BBVA stadium, home of the scratched where will the confrontation be tigers.

People ask for an equitable distribution of water in all New Lionbecause despite the fact that they have already gone to all the authorities to solve the problem, they have not been given a positive answer about the great problem that has hit the state since February.

The 128th edition of the Classic Royal Come in scratched Y tigers It will be this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the Gigante de Acero, and you can follow it on RECORD through its traditional ‘Minute by Minute’.

