CIAK, TURN IT: SHOOTING OF THE FILM ON THE DRAKE IN MODENA IS BACK

The shooting in Modena of the film by director Michael Mann, dedicated to the private and professional life of Enzo Ferrari, will involve various areas of the city in the next week, from corso Canalgrande to via Paolo Ferrari, from the Enzo Ferrari park to via Bering to the Madonnina, involving measures traffic closure and parking bans, based on specific authorizations.

The Municipality, together with the Emilia-Romagna Film Commission, in fact, is collaborating with the production of the cinematographic work dedicated to a symbol of Modena and the Motor Valley.

Parking on both sides of the road is prohibited from Monday 22nd until Thursday 25th August in various stretches of Corso Canalgrande; no parking even in piazza Boschetti, via San Giovanni del Cantone, via Fosse, via del Carmine, via Carmelitane barefoot, via del Teatro and vicolo Venezia. On the occasion of the shooting, moreover, traffic on Corso Canalgrande, between Via Università and Corso Accademia, will also be suspended, including pedestrians and cyclists and excluding production vehicles. In any case, the access of vehicles directed to the driveways will be guaranteed by the staff.

In the same period, parking bans also concern via Paolo Ferrari, between via Mazzoni and via Soli, and the surrounding streets: via Mazzoni, via Munari, via de ‘Bonomini, via Malagoli, via Soli, via Scaglietti. Road closures and a one-way traffic road are also foreseen on via Paolo Ferrari in the direction from via Mazzoni to via Soli.

The parking bans in the area of ​​via Bering alla Madonnina which also includes sections of these roads start as early as Sunday 21, and continue until Friday 26 August: via Colombo, via Silone, via D’Avia Nord, via D’Agostini. Alternating one-way streets are also provided. On the occasion of the shooting, traffic on via Bering, via Emilia Ovest and via Colombo will be suspended, including for pedestrians and cyclists.

In the meantime, even in the area of ​​the Ferrari park, a ban on parking has been envisaged, its via San Faustino, until Friday 26 August and on the occasion of the shooting, the area of ​​the park concerned must be kept free from pedestrians and cyclists by the operators. of film production.