Chris Pratt: 5 STYLE lessons to show off your DAD BODY

If you are one of those men who does not care about his complexion but wants to be totally elegant, then black is your option. In addition to making you look completely balanced, black will allow you to maintain that serious and sophisticated vibe that you are looking for. Even at informal events, black is a great option to feel comfortable without having to think too much about combining colors, textures and formulas. A Chris Pratt she loves to wear black on semi-formal occasions and pairs her garments with buttons to give her clothes a baggy vibe.

Printed t-shirts to look great

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

yes of informality it is, then a printed t-shirt is ideal. It’s perfect for breaking any protocol and it’s also perfect if you just want a simple and uncomplicated outfit. Chris Pratt is a fan of these types of looks, and he combines them with a leather jacket. denim, sunglasses Y caps, but you can choose the accessory that you like best and makes you feel comfortable. Of course, keep a base line of color so that you do not look unbalanced: that is, for a few dark jeansprefer a shirt of a similar tone and vice versa.

Vests to risk more

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

If you are more daring and also want to maintain a classic style, then the tailored vest is ideal for you. In addition to styling the figure, the vest will make you look like an expert in dad bod. Not only because of its shape, but because of its great versatility, you can use it all year round on almost any occasion. Pratt generally wears it with a blazer or jackets in the same style as his outfit, but if you notice it, you can find elements that combine and create a completely purposeful and original outfit.