Chris Hemsworth shows off his Spanish, but it doesn’t go as expected

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky They have one of the strongest and most stable marriages on the show and have formed a beautiful family with their three children Sasha, Tristan and India.

The couple lets see through their social networks how fun their relationship is and what loving and cool parents they are.

And in addition to speaking English, Thor’s interpreter makes an effort to learn Spanish, since his wife, the famous actress, is Spanish.

In his house even his children speak Spanish, but it has not been so easy for him, and on some occasion he confessed that his little ones laughed at him.

We recommend you: “I envy that you are Thor’s wife”, Elsa Pataky unleashes jealousy by showing off Chris Hemsworth’s nude

“My Spanish is mediocre. If we lived in Spain, it would improve. But my children laugh at me every time I try to speak it. And that destroys my confidence. So I blame them,” she joked.

But recently The actor was surprised to leave a message to his wife in Spanish for her birthday, which sparked laughter in networks.

Chris Hemsworth speaks Spanish for his wife, but unleashes laughter in networks

Last July 17 Chris congratulated Elsa with a romantic message, with which he made it clear how much he loves her after more than 10 years of marriage.

But, this Wednesday, the actor wanted to show off his Spanish on networks with a photo showing the birthday message he left for his wife.

“Merry Christmas Elsa”, was the message he wrote on his birthday cake, instead of writing “Happy Birthday”.

“For those of you who speak Spanish, you will notice that my Spanish has improved to a level of perfection here with a beautiful birthday message for @elsapataky 😜”, was the writing with which Chris made fun of himself.

We recommend you: Natalie Portman did not want to kiss Chris Hemsworth on screen and this was the condition she put

This unleashed laughter in networks by his followers. “Obviously you can see the hard work haha”, “OMG haha ​​I died, almost Chris, you were very close”, “what matters is the intention LOL”, and “you almost hit it, you can see the progress haha”, were some of the comments. reactions.