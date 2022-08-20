Chris Hemsworth leaves his followers in shock with an unpublished image of his childhood

Chris Hemsworth He has become one of the most influential and popular actors in Hollywood, there is no doubt about that. to their just turned 39 years oldthe Australian has not only been part of the cast of great cinematographic blockbusters, but has also established himself as the face of one of the most famous Marvel superheroes in the factory.

As every faithful follower of the film company knows, Chris Hemsworth brings the Norse god Thor to life, which has little to do with the dark knight of Gotham City. In fact, a new film in the saga has recently been released, Thor: Love And Thunderwhat It has led him to share a fun photo of his childhood that has not left anyone indifferent.

Through his Instagram account, the actor has published an image of when he was little and where appears posing very smiling before the camera and wearing a jersey of the superhero of the DC house, Batman. Let us remember that this company is considered the rival of the Marvel house, since it also has its respective superheroes.

This situation has been widely discussed among the actor’s followers, who have not hesitated to let him know with humor the turns that life takes. And it is that, the publication has accumulated almost 2 million ‘likes’ and has been flooded with more than 9,000 commentsthereby demonstrating the strong impact it has had among fans.

Be that as it may, what is clear is that the Australian has received his 39 springs with the best possible attitude. The end of a decade where he has had the special company of his wifethe Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, and their three children togetherwho have made him a special birthday cake made of ice cream balls.