Chivas thrashed Necaxa 4-0

The Flock and the Rays face off in a vibrant duel for Date 10 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022. Flock Passion brings you all the details.

The Chivas de Guadalajara return to activity after a week of work and will do so away from home for the fourth time in the campaign, in a match corresponding to Date 10 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 against Necaxa, which comes after another bitter draw against Atlas 1-1, where they could not win for the eighth consecutive game in the campaign putting coach Ricardo Cadena in serious trouble.

El Rebaño Sagrado could not obtain its first victory in its fifth home game on the field ofl Akron Stadium against the Rojingeros in the Clásico Tapatío last Saturday, in a match where they showed a good second half, but could not reflect it on the scoreboard and after a tense week of work, the first team is already reported ready to visit the Rayos in a complicated court in Aguascalientes.

Ricardo Cadena, technical director of Chivas, continues with his absences for this season, as keeps Jesús Molina in the infirmary as well as JJ Macías and Antonio Briseño. Although the good news is that Jesús Angulo and Sergio Flores will return for the first time this season, after being absent throughout the Apertura. The rest of the template will be at your disposal.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!