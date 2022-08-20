Chivas fans cause disturbances in the Victoria stadium

Despite the first victory of the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX, a group of rojiblancos fans caused disturbances during the game of day 10 against the Necaxa Rays.

In the social networks of Pressport, they made the video viral where the security of the Victoria stadium is seen to remove the fans who threw their drinks in celebration of one of the goals of the Sacred Flock in the game.

“After the scoring celebrations, some fans were evicted by the police as they threw beer at attendees in the lower stands. #LigaBBVAMX,” they wrote.

In the end, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara achieved their first victory in the current Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX Leagueby winning as a visitor against Rayos del Necaxa at the start of activity on day 10.

