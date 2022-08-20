Charlotte Flair acknowledges that her relationship with Becky Lynch has not improved

After several months of absence, Charlotte Flair has made her first appearance on WWE programming. She and she has done it on the show “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Broken Skull Sessionswhere the fighter has shared her opinion on some sensitive issues, such as the departure of Sasha Banks and Naomi from WWE last May or her current relationship with becky lynch. Then we leave you with your statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

About the Sasha Banks and Naomi case

“First of all, I haven’t been there because I left after Backlash, and I know what it’s like to go on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth. So I don’t know what happened, but what I can say is that I can’t imagine not fighting Sasha again. That would be hard for me to accept because we started out together. She is my Ricky Steamboat. My father always tells him that.

As for Trin (Naomi), we had a tremendous match on SmackDown, and as far as I’m concerned, ‘there’s still unfinished business due to circumstances, storylines, whatever.’ We just…, ‘you two fight’. As for me, I can’t imagine not working with them.but in terms of what’s going on, I am not the one to speak on behalf of the company or them because I am not there right now“.

On his current relationship with Becky Lynch

“You have two women who want to be the best. There is no other way to say it. I want to be the best. She wants to be the best. natural courses of life. She got married and had a baby. I met Manny on the way. Maybe we were each other’s support at one point. But now, she wants to be the best. I want to be the best. You have two alphas that don’t see eye to eye“.

Lastly, Flair added, “Well, we grew up together on TV, and it shows. People didn’t know how close we were“.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair staged an altercation in backstage during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown last November. Both fighters had to exchange their championships on the occasion of their change of brands after the WWE Draft. The plan was for Becky to hold both company titles for a moment, as a nod to her time as “Becky 2 Belts.” Nevertheless, Flair showed his disagreement by throwing his championship on the ground, which caused great discomfort behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Flair still does not appear on the company’s weekly programming. After losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, Charlotte took some time off, which she took advantage of to marry Andrade El Ídolo. The fighter is expected to finally make her return to the small screen shortly.

