Celebrities who rose to fame but were forgotten thanks to Hollywood – El Financiero

The fame can come to an actor at any time, but it is so ephemeral that it can vanish and some actors know it firsthand. There have been various situations in which the industry in Hollywood has ‘vetoed’ to some of its protagonists no matter how promising their careers might be.

The trajectory of some celebrities has been overshadowed; there are who managed to recover and others resigned themselves to giving life to secondary roles or in projects without much budget. Next, we tell you about some cases.

Josh Hartnett

In the early 2000s, Harnett’s name was all over the media due to the movie’s release. Pearl Harbor, in which he was the main actor. That same popularity was the one that ended with his rise in the mecca of American cinema, because even He came to be compared to Tom Cruise.

Concerned about having the chance to film with renowned directors is that turned down roles to become a superhero: Superman and Batman. The expectations for him were very high and the projects he bet on did not materialize, so he continued with independent movies and tv series. In addition, he became a father of a family. He didn’t back down, but he got out of the Hollywood gaze.

Laura Dern

The three-time Oscar nominee and winner in 2020 as best supporting actress by story of a marriage he had to hit a rough patch before winning the Academy Award, as he was out of the picture for some time.

For a time, Dern was in the ‘blacklisted’ after playing Susan on the series Ellen, in the nineties. The problem was that the time was very conservative to see a lesbian, something he agreed to help Ellen DeGeneres. From then on, and from one day to the next, was relegated.

Anne Heche

The actress who recently passed away from a car accident triumphed in the ninetiesbut sparked a revolution when she revealed her relationship with DeGeneres in 1997. Becoming the first lesbian couple in Hollywood It brought her consequences since she herself considered that it was part of the reason for her decline.

Another point that could have contributed is that shortly after separating from the driver, a relationship with Coleman Laffoon, then friend by DeGeneres. The studios stopped calling her for big productions.

Tobey Maguire

The success of the first film of the Spiderman put Maguire in the international eye, so he had a contract to continue with the sequels. However, after the departure of the franchise little has been seen of him in front of the cameras, since he founded a production company from which it has remained close to the industry.

Despite his appearance in the multiverse of Spider-Man: No Way Home Much has been made of the problems that their back painsIn addition, he was branded as conflictive by some of his colleagues. From time to time we can continue reading his name as part of the credits in some production.

Taylor Lautner

the saga of Twilight brought him World Fame to Taylor Lautner, who was even named as one of the sexiest men thanks to his shirtless plans. But after that success, his time in Hollywood failed to stand out.

One of the reasons was the action movie flop Without scape (2011), which had very bad reviews, so it was not enough to be reliable and thus he was relegated.