Cardi B posted a photo on Twitter without makeup and showing her mustache: her fans praised her natural beauty | Famous

That naturalness also includes posing with a washed face, without a drop of foundation, shadow or eyeliner.

The photos and videos of this style are not strange on the rapper’s social networks, but in recent days, she surprised her fans by publishing a photo in which, in addition, she rarely saw a detail of her face.

Cardi B shared a photo without makeup and showing off her mustache

On August 11, for no apparent reason, the voice of ‘I Like It’ published a selfie on his Twitter account from his bed, in which you can see that he is not wearing a single drop of makeup, but on his smile there is a faint darker line.

As she herself wrote on the social network, it was about her mustache.

Although Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar (real name of the artist) did not add any other comment about her image, her fans did not hesitate to praise her, with responses such as:

“I live for natural beauties who don’t feel the need to wear makeup 24/7 or use filters on their photos”, “you can see when someone is comfortable in their own skin”, “she’s beautiful and doesn’t need to hide her beauty” , “you are beautiful with your forehead and your mustache, I love you because you show us the natural side that many women are afraid to embrace”, “a natural beauty” and more.

Just a couple of days later, Cardi B returned to share a couple of natural photos on the aforementioned platform, although much more smiling.

In February 2021, in addition, the native of New York posted on her Instagram account a couple of videos with her face completely washed and, at the bottom of these, she wrote:

“This is my face after I woke up 20 minutes ago (…) I have never been afraid to show my true self (…) I feel safe in my own skin.”

Cardi B has spoken on other occasions about her mustache

The truth is that this is not the first time that the rapper has ventured to talk about her facial hair. Only in January of this 2022 did he share a short video in his Instagram stories in which it was mentioned that his mustache was “doing its thing”, but he was not worried because “they say that if you have a mustache it means that you have a good v…” .

In October 2018, he also reported in a clip from his Instagram account:

“As I have grown older and shaved more, I have noticed that my mustache is getting bigger.”