Cardi B launches her fourth collaboration with Reebok – PressPerú

Lime.-. In recent years, the launch days of the collaborations of the big brands with world-renowned artists are the most anticipated moments in the fashion industry. Precisely, one of these is that of the sports brand Reebok and the American rapper Cardi B.

This collaboration is considered one of the most iconic and inevitable of our times. Each of the garments and footwear, carry the carefree and irreverent style of the singer, thus motivating to live in a state of euphoria.

This is “Let Me Be…Enchanted”, a new proposal from Reebok that dares to bring out its own version of the brand’s classic sneakers, such as the Classic Leather Cardi B V2, in color combinations that evoke intensity and energy of the American interpreter.

This more exaggerated version of the Classic Leather x Cardi B features oversized features and an amplified cleated sole. In addition, it incorporates five additional color combinations: Quartz Glow, Whisper Blue, Pink Fusion, Core Black and Chalk. Also, unlike the previous collection, the availability of sizes is amplified. Now, youth, children and babies can also enjoy these shoes in shades of Astro Pink, Seaport Teal and Weathered Yellow.

To complement the style of these sneakers, Reebok brings the eye-catching range of apparel, including the return of the Cardi 2-in-1 Leotard with new color combinations: Seaport Teal and Fusion Pink. Among the new garments in the line, the Cardi Body Layer, Cardi Bralette, Cardi Corduroy Jacket stand out, among others.

About this recent launch, the singer and influencer spoke out and expressed her joy at the collaboration with Reebok. “Everyone knows that I will always be 100% Cardi. That’s why I wanted to create a more customizable clothing line with Reebok, so that everyone who wears the collection can be true to themselves and create looks with my pieces that are unique to their personality,” Cardi said.

