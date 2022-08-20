Brad Pitt Just Ended a Different Legal Battle Amid Angelina Jolie Drama

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor founded Make It Right Foundation in 2007 for help the victims of Hurricane Katrina. Using your own money and raising something, Brad Pitt and his foundation designed, built and sold houses to help those affected. But that didn’t go as planned.

“[La gente de Nueva Orleans] believed in Brad Pittattorney Ron Austin said in a February interview with NewsNation. “They believed the dream he sold them…Unfortunately, what they got is a bunch of broken promises.”

It was reported that houses were not waterproof, had no rain gutters, and moisture from the insulation gave the houses mold, reportedly making residents sick.

This claim against pitt comes amid a custody battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolieas well as FBI documents that emerged from a plane crash in 2016.

The documents state that the actor was allegedly drunk and became “verbally abusive” and “physically” towards one of his children that he shares with Jolie. But now, it looks like one of these lawsuits has finally been settled.

Brad Pitt Settled New Orleans Lawsuit

Although he is currently involved in a legal war with his ex-wife Angelina Joliethe actor from “Bullet Train” Brad Pitt settled a long-running lawsuit against him involving building houses to help those affected by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

According to Page Six, Global Green will finance the preliminary agreement of $20.5 million. Affected individuals may also receive $25,000 in reimbursement for damages caused.

“I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide this important support to Lower Ninth families,” he said. pitt it’s a statement. “Hopefully this agreement allows everyone to look forward to other opportunities to continue to strengthen this proud community in the future.”

Attorney Ron Austin stated that “tears of joy” were shed among the victims when the settlement was proposed.

“You are talking about a group of people who did not have the option to move and buy or rent a second home,” he told Guardianadding that “they are relieved and grateful.”

Unfortunately, the legal headaches are not over yet for pittas he is still dealing with the fallout from a 2016 plane incident with Joliewhich allegedly resulted in $25,000 in damage to said aircraft, for People.