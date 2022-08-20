Blue screen bug in Fortnite Chapter 3: how to fix the bug

Since the exit of the crossover with Dragon Ball, the blue lobby bug has become one of the most common bugs in Chapter 3 of the Epic Games game. Although the causes that generate it are unknown with certainty, there are some solutions at hand to prevent it from bothering you.

Due to some errors in the installation of updates, this bug makes the screen before starting the game completely blue, something that makes the game inaccessible, since it causes crashes or audio problems when the game starts.

Well, you do not need to install the game again, but with the same version of Fortnite You can try to solve it by following a series of steps that we indicate here.

VIDEO Fortnite x Dragon Ball Gameplay Trailer

How to fix the blue screen bug in Fortnite Chapter 3

Head to the Settings menu and scroll down to Language Selection. Change the game to another language than the one you already had selected. Repeat the steps and change the language back to the one you had from the beginning.

And that’s it. That should be enough to fix the Fortnite blue lobby bug. Just keep in mind that you have to confirm the language change twice and the game will return to normal.

