BLACKPINK and the time they danced with the Tucanes de Tijuana at Coachella | VIDEO

In 2019 the festival was held Coachella where bands like Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe, Rosalía, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, J Balvin or Bad Bunny were present at that festival, as well as the Mexican band Los Tijuana Toucans and the K Pop band BLACKPINK.

It was there that one of the greatest shows of all time was held by bringing together these last two bands, as Gustavo “Chito” Labrada, drummer of The Tijuana toucansasked the girls for another photo BLACKPINK: Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo.

The photo of the memory between Black Pink and the Tucanes de Tijuana

While he was behind the scenes, the drummer met the girls while they were giving an interview, so he waited patiently for them to finish and then took the opportunity to greet them and ask for a photograph.

“Beautiful, talented and kind girls from Blackpink”, wrote the musician on his Instagram account, where he uploaded the photo that was taken with them, since this crossover took place together in the first presentation of both bands at the festival.

In addition to BLACKPINKChito also took photos with Will Smith and his son, Jaden Smith. There is no doubt that the Tijuana ToucansIn addition to going to make history and represent all Mexicans, they also went to have fun and have a good time, like the good Mexicans they are.

Tijuana Toucans at Coachella

The Mexican band Tijuana Toucans were the first norteño group to perform in Coachella, a festival that was born as part of the hipster culture in California, which has been opening up to new genres, this time, to the legendary Mexican band.

“How many Mexa races do we have tonight? I said at night and it is day”, Mario Quintero shouted in his presentation, since, although they are used to appearing at palenques and festivals at night, their presentation was in the early afternoon.

The Tijuana Toucans appeared on the main stage, where the presentations of Rosalía or Janelle Monáe took place, several Latino fans were dressed in Mexican flags, El Tri soccer jerseys or charro hats.

“Thank you very much for making history with us,” the leader of the band was heard saying. “The invasion has already begun!” and that was how that night the songs “La Chona”, “El Tucanazo” and “Vivir de Noche” were heard.

When they performed the famous song “La Chona” they asked who had done “La Chona Challenge” a challenge that went viral on social networks where while a car was moving, you had to get off and dance to the much-known song.

At the moment they started to play, it is seen that the entire audience begins to dance to the rhythm of La Chona, but it is not only that, Rose and Jennie, who were also in the show, recorded a video where they are seen enjoying Los Tijuana Toucans. Without a doubt, something epic that will remain in history.