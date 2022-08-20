Billie Eilish premieres the song, “TV”

Billie Eilish’s new song is very melancholic.

In his first appearance in the United Kingdom, billie eilish played a new song with super melancholic overtones. Is about “TV”, who, along with his brother Finneasthey interpreted it in the most acoustic and sentimental way possible.

Those who had the opportunity to listen for the first time “TV” was the public of the AO Sand in Manchester, this June 7, his fans were surprised by this premiere when they noticed that the song has verses like: “What’s the point of anything / All of my friends are missing again / That’s what happens when you fall in love”.

While Eilish sang with the main voice, Finneas he strummed the guitar softly and at the same time did the choirs in unison with his sister. For the public it was a big surprise, because the singer had not played a new song live since 2017 or 2018, according to what she mentioned during her concert.

The same fans shared the videos of this presentation and showed their emotion through their social networks, without a doubt a great way to start their tour of the United Kingdom, where Billie it has not been presented since 2019. Throughout this month it will also be presented in London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

You can see here a preview of “TV“: