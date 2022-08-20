Bid goes to US$ 40 thousand

(CNN) – fans of Batman could put on George Clooney’s iconic costume in his superhero rolewith realistically molded nipples.

Heritage Auctions Clooney’s famous Batman suit to be auctioned batman and robin of 1997. The film was the sequel to the popular batman foreverer, but it was a box office flop. In 2017, director Joel Schumacher went so far as to apologize for disappointing fans with the film during an interview with Vicand.

One of the most teased aspects of the film was the costumes, especially Clooney’s Batman suit. The suit features clearly defined and molded nipples on the chest. Schumacher told Vice that the design was inspired by Greek statues and medical anatomy illustrations.

The auction begins on July 22 and the current bid was $40,000 as of Saturday. Made from latex, vinyl, resin, leather and other elements, the suit comes mounted on a life-size mannequin with a “George Clooney’s hyper-realistic headaccording to Heritage Auctions. The costume includes Batman’s signature cowl, full cape, muscled tunic, muscled leggings, gloves, and knee-high boots.

The costume is Batman’s fifth in the modern film franchise of BatmanHeritage says.

the paraphernalia of Batman is known for fetching impressive prices at auctions. In May, a rare issue of the comic that introduced the character of Batman sold for over $1.7 million.