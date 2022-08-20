Ben Affleck, mom in the hospital before the wedding

It was a big scare for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when Christopher Anne Boldt, the actor’s mother, slipped off the dock. Help arrived immediately and the woman was taken to St. Joseph Candler, a hospital in Savannah. She had a cut in her leg that required a few stitches and left the facility in a wheelchair. The Daily Mail has published some photos of the married couple outside the clinic, with the actor in T-shirt and Bermuda shorts smoking a cigarette and the singer always very elegant.

On July 17, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez surprised everyone with their wedding in Las Vegas. They swore eternal love in great secret in the famous White Wedding Chapel, with the bride wearing a very simple dress that she already had in the wardrobe. But the couple could not spare themselves from celebrating in style and with all their loved ones a moment they have been waiting for for 20 years. And so they planned an entire weekend of festivities in Riceboro.

On Friday 19th August Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez welcomed their guests with a “rehearsal dinner” complete with fireworks. On Saturday the real and rehearsal ceremony and on Sunday a picnic will close the celebrations. A very armored party and for a small number of people: the guest list is not known, but Matt Damon, a dear friend of the groom since they were children, will certainly not be absent. And then, of course, there will be all their children: Violet Anne (16) Seraphina Rose (13) and Samuel Garner (10) who Affleck had with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and Emme Maribel and Maximilian David who JLo had. with ex-husband Marc Anthony.