Ben Affleck is caught asleep on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

After their unexpected wedding in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez The celebrations of their marriage continued, but this time in the so-called City of love. The couple arrived this weekend to Paris to enjoy a short honeymoon. As expected, the paparazzi have followed each of their steps and managed to capture a moment of their idyllic trip that became viral in social networks.

Last Saturday the spouses took a walk through the Seine river aboard a luxurious boat, in which they were accompanied by their daughters and some friends. However, the protagonist batman v superman could not help but fall asleep in the middle of the tour.

In the photographs that circulate on social networks, it is observed Ben Affleck sittin’ in a chair ’bout una tabañita’, while his family and the rest of his companions chat and enjoy the landscape.

The images of the Oscar-winning actor a week after joining in marriage with JLo have gone around the internet and unleashed multiple memes and reactions from Internet users.

It is worth mentioning that hehe couple did not travel alone to the French capital, as they were accompanied by Seraphina and Violet, the daughters that the actor fathered with Jennifer Garner, and the twins Emma and Maximilian, fruit of the relationship between JLo and Marc Anthony.

Over the past few days, the newlyweds have been photographed visiting attractive tourist centers and monuments, including the Po Centermpidou yeThe Musée D’Orsayplaces to which all their children have accompanied them.

They were also seen spending a relaxed day in the Jardines del elisha palace. In short, Paris has been the backdrop for the birthday celebrations of Jennifer Lopez, who this July 24 is reaching 53 years of age.

Will there be a second wedding for JLo and Ben Affleck?

According to reports from TMZ Y Page Sixthe stars They’re planning another party, this time at Ben Affleck’s 90,000-acre mansion in Ricebero, Georgia.

The guest list includes stars such as Matt Damon, one of Ben Affleck’s best friends and the one who motivated him to give up superhero movies, Casey Affleck -brother of the groom- and Jimmy Kimmel. Some of the actors from Shades of Blue, a series in which the singer starred, are also expected to attend.

