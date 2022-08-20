Ben Affleck is a world-class car collector

What car does Ben Affleck drive? The Batmobile was given to Robert Pattinson, the new Batman. However, for fans of the actor and Batman, the experience has been unbeatable and a dream come true. Now, his repertoire of cars is unknown and an object of curiosity for many. We can anticipate that he is a first-rate car collector. It seems that his tastes are as elegant, practical and convenient as he flaunts his own image. Do you want to know what these specimens are? Will they be the cars of your dreams? Keep reading.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about the car that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hope to have together. Apparently, they hope to get the ideal vehicle to mobilize their large family. In that process, the actor’s youngest son has unleashed a wave of reactions for having hit a Lamborghini from the dealership. After some damage settlement and a somewhat angry father, the search continued. The couple is finalizing the details before going down the aisle. While the planning of the wedding continues until everything is perfect, we are pleased to comment on some of the super cars of the interpreter of ‘The League of Justice’.

Ben Affleck’s luxurious cars, the most enviable collection

Next, we name some of Affleck’s cars. The Aston Martin DB9 is one of his iconic possessions. It is the direct successor to DB7, which was not titled “DB8” because its advance over the previous one was so great that it would be inappropriate. The design of this model is innovative, with an AM11 V12 engine and power of up to 517 CV. The director also has a Chevrolet Chevelle SS. It is a two-door muscle car with a 6,489 cc V8 engine that reaches 375 hp. This maroon-colored classic with more technology adapted to the interior has been seen on numerous occasions.



Aston Martin DB9

Another that the press and his followers will be able to recognize is the Lexus RX with which he has been photographed several times. It is an all-terrain premium SUV distributed by Toyota, whose characteristics demonstrate its extensive performance. With a 3.5-liter V6 engine, 270 hp, six-speed automatic transmission, electric front seats and electric telescopic steering wheel. Apparently that’s the one when it comes to entertaining rides.

The best option to not neglect power and class is to opt for the Mercedes S63 AMG, at least this is what JLo’s couple demonstrates. It is a car with extraordinary acceleration, in just 3.5 seconds it goes from 0 to 100 km/h. Its engine is AMG biturbo V8 of 4.0 liters, 450 kW (612 CV) and 900 Nm. To finish (and raise awareness), the Tesla Model S could not be missing, which has become a favorite in Hollywood. This electric car is also very powerful, as it can reach 100 km/h in just 2.3 seconds. Together, it is one of the most resistant with a compact structure.

Do you think that the new vehicle of Ben Affleck and Jennifer López will be a jewel like the ones exposed before?