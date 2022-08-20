Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, accident in the wedding house: injured child

Accident in Georgia, in the house where Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they are expected to get married for the second time this weekend. According to rumors reported by New York Post, a child was allegedly injured and transported away in an ambulance. No other details have been released, it is unclear whether it is one of Lopez’s or Affleck’s sons.

The incident took place in the residence acquired by Ben Affleck in 2003 during the first engagement with Jennifer Lopez and where the couple has planned a new wedding that will take place on August 20 and includes three days of celebrations.

The program anticipated in recent days by the media includes a pre-wedding dinner on Friday 19 August, a real ceremony on Saturday 20 and a final barbecue on Sunday 21 August. After her wedding in Las Vegas, the singer and actress also requested to legally change her surname to Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez, 53 years old in July, married Ben Affleck, 50 on August 15, and together they have five children: the two twins born from her marriage to Marc Anthony, now 14, and the three children of Ben. with Jennifer Gartner.