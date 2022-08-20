Because not all that glitters is gold; Ten celebrities that pollute the most in the world – Diario de Querétaro

Yes, we know. The life of celebrities is fascinating. We love to see them on social media shopping, on vacation, at family gatherings, and we are drawn to a lifestyle that many of us can only imagine.

And one of those eccentricities that we love is seeing our favorite artists flying in their private jets. But have you ever wondered how many CO2 emissions those little trips emit?

The Yard Digital agency extracted information from the Twitter account Celebrity Jets, in which the flights made by artists in their private planes are recorded, as well as the duration of these trips. In this way, it was detected who are the ten celebrities that pollute the planet the most due to the carbon emissions produced by their magnificent planes.

Yard Digital compared the CO2 emissions data of the general population, with those of celebrities, and also counted the number of flights registered since the beginning of 2022. The data mentioned in the original article reveals that celebrities have emitted an average of 3376.64 tons of CO2 emissions only in the use of its private jets so far this year. That’s 482.37 times more than the average person’s annual emissions. To put that in perspective, an average person emits only 7 tons of CO2 per year.

Now yes, fasten your seat belts, because maybe in this scandalous list of Yard Digital you will find the name of your favorite artist; we warn you that Jay Z, Steven Spielberg and Kim Kardashian are on board.

1.Taylor Swift

The beautiful Taylor Swift tops the list of the most polluting celebrities. Since the beginning of the year, his private jet has emitted more than 8,293.54 tons or 1,184.8 times more than the total annual emissions of an average person. 170 trips have been made on this plane, in which the average flight time is of only 80 minutes. In fact, the shortest recorded flight on this jet is only 36 minutes.

“Taylor’s plane is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to her is flagrantly incorrect,” Taylor’s rep told Rolling Stone magazine.

2.Floyd Mayweather

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ranks second on this list, as his private plane has emitted 7,076.8 tons of CO2. That’s 1,011 times more than a person’s yearly average. However, Mayweather’s jet has racked up more flights than any other celebrity on this list, as he has flown 177 times so far this year, an average of 25 flights per month: Almost one per day!

3. Jay-Z

The private jet of the rapper and husband of Beyonce, Jay-Z has made 136 flights, emitting 6,981.3 tons of CO2. This is 997.3 times more than the annual emissions of the average person. The shortest flight made in this plane is only 29 minutes.

4. A Rod

The Yard Digital list places baseball player A-Rod in fourth place, since so far this year he has accumulated 5,342.7 tons of CO2 emitted by his private jet, 763.24 times more emissions than those produced by an average person in one year.

5.Blake Shelton

The American country music singer and husband of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton has made 111 flights in his private jet this year, in which he has emitted 4,495 tons of CO2, 642 times more than the average person produces in a whole year. The shortest flight from him is 27 minutes.

6. Steven Spielberg

Also the famous film director Steven Spielberg is one of the most polluting celebrities; With his plane, he has made 61 flights this year and has emitted 4,465 tons of CO2, 637.9 times more than the annual emissions of an average person. Spielberg, however, has the second-longest average flight time on this list, at 107.31 minutes or about an hour and 47 minutes.

7.Kim Kardashian

The last name of one of the most extravagant families in the world of celebrities could not be missing. It is very common for Kim Kardashian to share with her followers images of the exterior and interior of her private plane, in which she already records 4,268.5 tons of carbon emissions in 57 flights; 609.8 times more than what the average person emits in a year. The shortest recorded flight of his is only 23 minutes.

8. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg’s private jet has emitted 3,772.85 tons of CO2 emissions in a total of 101 flights so far this year, that’s 538.9 times more than the annual average for one person. His shortest flight is 29 minutes, making him eighth on this list.

9. Oprah Winfrey

Billionaire TV presenter Oprah Winfrey also enjoys private travel, on her plane she has already emitted 3,493.17 tons of CO2 in a total of just 68 flights, 499 times more than the total annual emissions of an average person. Her shortest flights have been just 14 minutes.

10.Travis Scott

Lastly is Travis Scott, boyfriend of Kylie Jenner. He has accumulated 3033.3 tons of CO2 this year alone. Travis’ plane has a total flight time of 8,384 minutes, or 5.8 days, so far in 2022.