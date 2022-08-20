Bazar del Bienestar, a space for health

GUADALAJARA, Jal., August 19, 2022.- Next weekend the first Bazaar del Bienestar will be held at the Palacio de la Cultura y los Congresos, the PAALCO located in the municipality of Zapopan, where for two days the new trends to achieve physical and emotional health, especially after two years of the Covid 19 pandemic.

The organizers and speakers, Florencia Leal, Cristina Medina and Pepe Montaño spoke with Quadratín Jalisco about what we can expect from this event.

Please tell us what is going to happen this weekend at the Bazar del Bienestar

CHRISTINE

This event is mainly to promote awareness, promote well-being, in all areas, both physical, mental, and emotional, there will be around 100 stands where there will be, now, a diversity of products for well-being, there will be several communities that have joined us in this project for the benefit of well-being, on Saturday at six in the afternoon there will be a group meditation, there will be yoga workshops, there will be a children’s area, for mothers who suddenly put on the pretext that no, because I have children, because I can’t, this objective part was also seen, and to go, instilling in the children this part of well-being, where there are going to be recreational workshops for the little ones, it may be that the children are in their recreational workshops, while the mothers may be out there taking some therapy. because there will be angel reading, quartz reading, holistic therapies, that at some point I will also be there giving therapies of the modalities that I give, and many more things

Is it free entry, Saturday and Sunday?

CHRISTINE

It is free admission, the only thing that has costs are the conferences of all the speakers, all access will be free. everything that is the common area and the recreational area is free, it will not have any cost, I think there will be one or another little workshop that will have a cost, but they will see that directly with each workshop , but yes, the entire recreational area is free access.

And also for those looking to buy things like books, candles, quartz, will there be?

CHRISTINE

Yes, there will be, the stands will also sell products, everything that has to do with the area of ​​well-being, candles, quartz, thermos flasks, t-shirts, clothes, that is, there will be a variety of products that will be able to find with respect to well-being.

And about the conferences, what can you tell us?

FLORENCE

On Saturday everything starts at nine in the morning, and Julián Zambrano begins, he is my colleague, also a psychotherapist and he is going to be talking about emotions, and then Cuau Arau comes, and then at 11 the ready cut, he goes to cut Ale Orozco, she will be there, and from there Karin Pérez continues, and then at three in the afternoon I am talking about the Seven Wonders and living the present moment, it is this opportunity where we can disconnect a little from outside, from all the rush and then I want to soak the attendees a little.

And then Karla Baturoni comes from there, and Beatriche Batista closes, she is going to be talking about the Best Version, so, as you can see, there are many conferences, where well-being is promoted through all our topics, some are psychotherapists, others are coaches, others are specifically dedicated to contributing what is well-being in the person in their theme and in their strength.

How much do the conferences cost? Can I pay for one or all? How will it be?

FLORENCE

Each conference costs 200 pesos, and that is the fee for each one, if you want to enter several conferences, suddenly there are several give aways on our social networks, we are moving everywhere, so you can combine conferences, so you can say, I’m going to go see Pepe, which is on Sunday, or I’m going to go see Cristina, which is on Sunday, and two others on Saturday, for example, I’m here on Saturday, and even so we are combining these promotions on our networks, precisely so that you can take these packages.

Why did you consider it necessary to hold a Wellness Bazaar? Because of the emotional effects of Covid 19?

PEPE

Yes, I think the pandemic has been a turning point in everyone’s life, and in life in general, and I think we realized that mental, emotional, physical, spiritual health is very, very important, how many people in the pandemic did not have an anxiety crisis?, it did not have depression, how many people did not have physical illnesses from Covid?, unfortunately, how many people did not die?, how many people did not have a bereavement of a close family member?, then we realized that If we are people who have always been in the area of ​​well-being, why not join forces to be able to bring this to people? So that people can also grow in this area, which is important, because we believe that if there is no well-being In your life, none of your areas, be it professional, work, whatever it may be, economic, will not work.

Tell us about what is going to happen on Sunday at the Bazar del Bienestar

PEPE

Sunday is also going to be very, very good, it starts at nine, ends at seven, for example, at 10 in the morning there is going to be a big conference by the lady present here (Cristina Medina), who is going to give us talking about beliefs and reconnection, then, in fact, she told me the day we had the photo session, that much of what she is going to do is going to be like meditation.

CHRISTINE

It is an experiential talk, more than anything, precisely to give that gift to people who have not had this space to reconnect with their body, behind any shock, trauma or complicated situation they have experienced throughout these two years. years, and it is a gift for them to begin to reconnect with their body, also readaptation, to return to work areas, to school areas, that is, to coexistence. because at the end of the day it was a period where we experienced a physical separation, between bodies and bodies, and in some way, it is to give them a small tool, so that they know how to begin to bond with their bodies, for this new stage, because at the end of the day it is a new reincorporation, although we believe that you are already back, but it is not the same, that is, it is that you come back suddenly with fear, with psychosis, or always with the reservation that maybe it could make me sick, and if I get sick I’m going to die, then, teach people that changes are not always bad, see the good in situations of change, be focused so that when you have a change, see the good side, rather than the bad side.

I would like to take the opportunity to help me break some prejudices, such as thinking that to treat mental health you must be crazy, or that alternative therapies are for charlatans.

CHRISTINE

In that part, notice that I have a slogan, I read it one by one on a sign, and it stuck with me so much that I made it my own, and it says “crazy people not only attend therapy, but people who want to take responsibility attend. of the creation of your life”, I believe that when you take responsibility for the creation of your life is when you really stop seeing the therapist, the psychologist, any alternative therapy, as if you are sick or crazy, it is simply like see it, what other tools can I acquire or have in my life, in order to make myself even more responsible for what is truly available to me.

And are there many charlatans in this environment? Some call themselves coaches and are fraudulent.

PEPE

Look, unfortunately, I say, for example, I have the certification in Coaching I trained with Cuau Arau, who is going to be precisely on Saturday at 10 in the morning with a conference, and I think that the term coach, for some time now , people used it like I’m a scoundrel and I’m going to tell you what to do with your life, right? And they are people, the majority, who took perhaps a course for a weekend, and who have zero capacity To be able to deal with your emotions. with your mental health. etc, then. what I tell people is, always go with someone who has studies, someone who has some certification, but real, not for a weekend, and someone who is trained, that is, not just anything else I tell you, I am going to help you to heal your life, and also to know its trajectory, to see who it has helped, testimonials, etc.

Those who are interested in studying more about these topics, will they be able to find these options in the Bazar del Bienestar?

FLORENCE

Of course, we lecturers all have our different professions, so of course you can approach each one of them, there will be thanatologists, there will be psychologists, there will be different currents of psychology, there will be different alternative therapies, where all They are therapists and professionals who can support the health and well-being of the person to the fullest.

So, the invitation is made

CHRISTINE

Mainly, that if they have the opportunity to join us, that they may suddenly think that the investment of a conference, how much can I contribute to them, how about the opportunity to experience it, to attend, and that the contribution is really minimal for everything the gift that they can obtain within the conferences that each one of us is going to give, and that the investment of each conference, well, is 200 pesos, and that if maybe they said, well, not just I want to take one. I am interested in several, well, that they come to some of the conferences that they would like to take, and see how we can create synergy so that maybe not because of investment, maybe they are not out of phase in terms of their purse, we can see the way to create synergy with several that can attend, because there is a way that we are creating synergy among several, so that they have the opportunity to take the largest number of conferences.

Where can you check the program?

CHRISTINE

You can check it on each one’s social networks, for example, mine is Cristina Medina on Instagram and Facebook Cristina Medina.

FLORENCE

You can find me as Creatively Gdl, I’ve been uploading everything this week, and you will find everything active, from the event, and details of the event and the count out of the event, in Creatively Gdl.

PEPE

I’m like Pepe Montano, with G at the end, on Instagram, and there I’m also uploading everything, about my conference, about what my colleagues are also going to give. there is everything